Man dies and his daughter is injured after collision between motorbike and car in Alhaurín
112 incident

Man dies and his daughter is injured after collision between motorbike and car in Alhaurín

The accident happened in the Lagar de las Pitas area at the weekend

Monday, 20 January 2025, 10:59

A man has died and a young girl has been injured after a collision between a motorbike and a car in Alhaurín de la Torre in Malaga province, according to the 112 Andalucía emergency service coordination centre.

The accident happened just before one o'clock on Saturday afternoon, between the Azor and Estornino streets, in the Lagar de la Pitas area. In addition to the medical services, members of the Local Police and the Guardia Civil were also on the scene.

Police sources reported that the motorbike was carrying a father and his daughter, but no further details have been released. Local Police officers unsuccessfully performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation manoeuvres on the father. The man died, as confirmed by the same sources, who also confirmed that the minor was injured.

