Man arrested for stabbing his father in Malaga province town

Juan Cano / Irene Quirante Malaga Wednesday, 11 September 2024, 18:38 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

A man has been admitted to hospital in Malaga in a very serious condition after receiving half a dozen stab wounds to the chest. The alleged perpetrator of the attack is his son.

The incident happened at 2.20pm this 11 September in a residential area of Campanillas, where officers from the local and national police forces and 061 emergency health service were deployed.

The 112 Andalucía emergency services control room was alerted by a brother of the alleged assailant, who reported that the latter had stabbed his father.

Local police officers on the scene found the victim badly wounded. According to sources, he had half a dozen stab wounds to the chest.