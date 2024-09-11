Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Man arrested for stabbing his father in Malaga province town
112 incident

Man arrested for stabbing his father in Malaga province town

The victim was rushed to hospital in a serious condition with half a dozen stab wounds to his chest

Juan Cano / Irene Quirante

Malaga

Wednesday, 11 September 2024, 18:38

Opciones para compartir

A man has been admitted to hospital in Malaga in a very serious condition after receiving half a dozen stab wounds to the chest. The alleged perpetrator of the attack is his son.

The incident happened at 2.20pm this 11 September in a residential area of Campanillas, where officers from the local and national police forces and 061 emergency health service were deployed.

The 112 Andalucía emergency services control room was alerted by a brother of the alleged assailant, who reported that the latter had stabbed his father.

Local police officers on the scene found the victim badly wounded. According to sources, he had half a dozen stab wounds to the chest.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol town to thank tourists for choosing it as a destination as summer draws to an end
  2. 2 New night bus service connects eastern Costa del Sol town with Malaga city
  3. 3 Two companies bid for contract to renovate iconic Costa del Sol landmark
  4. 4 Final stretch of coastal path to connect Fuengirola with Benalmádena almost complete
  5. 5 Picardo says Gibraltar 'will never surrender British sovereignty' at National Day rally
  6. 6 Benalmádena on 'right track' to attract more tourists from places as diverse as China and Poland
  7. 7 Malaga village prepares to celebrate its mix of nationalities
  8. 8 How is financial planning for expats in Spain like a game of chess?
  9. 9 Ten-man Spain come away with resounding 4-1 win against Switzerland in Nations League
  10. 10 'Innovative' Fuengirola tourist information office recognised for commitment to sustainable tourism

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad