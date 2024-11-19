Costa del Sol-based amateur choir get in the mood for Christmas

Tony Bryant Alhaurín el Grande Tuesday, 19 November 2024, 15:37

On the back of three sell-out shows on the coast, the Andalucia Performing Arts Society – TAPAS – will present its festive offering, It’s Not Quite Christmas, at Alhaurín el Grande Golf on Saturday 30 November. The performance, arranged by the choir’s musical director, James Burn, has an “unusual twist” and includes well-known songs with a “winter” flavour and “a few Christmas favourites”.

The Coro LGBTI Torremolinos male choir will also participate in the show, while local duo Rock of the Ages will complete the night’s entertainment.

TAPAS shows raise substantial funds for local charities and this year are supporting the Huellas Terapeuticas association, which trains dogs to be used to help children with functional diversity, and the Calahonda Alzheimer’s and Dementia Support Group.

Theatre tickets, restaurant vouchers, and a special individually designed garment sponsored by couturier Brian Piccalo are up for grabs in the prize draw.

Tickets for the show, which starts at 7.30pm, cost 12 euros for members and 15 euros for non-members and can be reserved by phoning 693 104 060.

"We raised almost 5,000 euros for charity through our music shows and events last year, and we are hoping to raise at least 1,500 euros at this show," TAPAS chair Angela Stopforth said.