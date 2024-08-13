Coín is holding its first festival in honour of the Huevo de Toro (bull's ball) tomato This Monday, Coín inaugurated the festival in honour of the famous tomato as a prelude to the great auction to be held on 15 August

The big week is back in Coín. The king of the market garden is ready to be classified as "the best of the year" in just two days, when the great tasting and auction will find the best batch of Huevo de Toro tomatoes, which every year is held on the 15 of August. This year, the celebration is twofold because in addition to the traditional day marked on the summer calendar, the star crop has, for the first time, its own festival, which started on Monday, 12th August, to celebrate the exclusivity of this locally grown product, known nationally for its flavour, size, aroma and texture.

The Asociación Tomate Huevo Toro, Frutas y Verduras de Guadalhorce has been in charge of organising this new festival in conjunction with the Coín town hall. It forms part of the town's Fiestas Patronales, which are held from the 8 to the 15 of August, and has been created to honour the Guadalhorce Valley market gardens and, of course, its star product of the summer.

"This festival identifies this magnificent produce of the market gardens of Coín and the Guadalhorce. It is a source of pride that after all the work done, this tomato has achieved such renown and is already a tourist attraction", said deputy mayor, Antonio González, at the presentation of the event a few days ago.

For her part, the director of Sabor a Málaga, Leonor García, recalled that everyone is involved in this festival, which is supported by the Malaga brand. "Tomate Huevo de Toro needed an activity like this, to celebrate the farmers of our land," she said. The fiesta will be the prelude to the traditional auction and competition which, on Thursday, will bring together neighbours, visitors and farmers from all over the province in the San Agustín park, where every year the best lot is auctioned. In previous years prized lots of Huevo del Toro have reached 4,000 euros.

The fiesta links the traditional festivities of the market gardens where people lived together, exchanged seeds, ate and drank, as the manager of the GDR Valle del Guadalhorce, Sebastián Hevilla, explained, recalling that "the tomato is what livens up the market garden in summer".

This year, marked by the drought, the RDG has told SUR that the estimate for the current campaign is one million kilos of this tomato produced by around 300 families in the region. In this sense, the president of the Tomato Huevo Toro Association, Frutas y Verduras del Guadalhorce, José Guerrero, pointed out that despite the difficult situation the countryside is going through due to the lack of water, the campaign is bearing good fruit. "We want to celebrate the campaign and invite everyone in the region to enjoy it in the surroundings of the Alameda".

The fiesta will have concerts by Vanessa Fernández, Los Electroduendes and DJ Juan, and a bar with food, drink and, of course, lots of tomatoes.