Children at one of the schools in Cártama attend the workshop. SUR
Cártama schoolchildren taught the importance of correct disposal of used cooking oil
Environment

The workshops include informative talks with a special emphasis on the fact that once this product is used it becomes a highly polluting waste

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Cártama

Friday, 5 April 2024, 12:29

Cártama town hall, in collaboration with Savisol, one of the companies in charge of the collection of used domestic oil in the municipality, has launched a series of workshops for local schoolchildren to raise awareness about the importance of recycling used cooking oil to avoid water pollution. The workshops, which will take place in schools throughout the municipality, include informative talks that explain where oil comes from and the process of its production. In addition, special emphasis is placed on the fact that once this product is used, it becomes a highly polluting waste and should not be disposed of down the sink or toilet.

The children are also given an information leaflet with the steps to follow to recycle used household oil, and a map indicating the location of the containers to deposit this waste.

Environment councillor Toñi Sánchez pointed out the dangers of incorrect disposal of oil, adding that solving the problem this causes to treatment plants “involves a very high cost”.

“Just one litre of used oil can contaminate 1,000 litres of water, which makes it one of the biggest water pollutants. In addition, if this waste reaches rivers or seas, it forms a small sheet on the surface of the water, preventing the exchange of oxygen and thus endangering the ecosystem,” Sánchez said.

