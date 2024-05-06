Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The town's mayor (centre) at the presentation of the equipment. SUR
Cártama police ‘increase safety of public and officers’ with new electronic temporary immobilisation weapon
Law enforcement

The town hall has spent 7,800 euros on the equipment, which is also fitted with a camera that is activated once it is taken out of the holster so that any situation in which it is used will be recorded

Tony Bryant

Cártama

Monday, 6 May 2024, 12:30

Cártama Local Police have taken delivery of a new nondeadly electronic control device that the town’s mayor, Jorge Gallardo, said will “increase the safety of the public and police officers”.

The new equipment was unveiled at a presentation last week by Gallardo, along with the councillor for the Local Police, Juan Francisco Lumbreras, and several officers from the Cártama police headquarters.

The mayor pointed out that three officers recently attended a course in Linares, and that they will be in charge of giving the necessary training needed to use the equipment properly to the rest of the police force.

“We are one of the first municipalities in Malaga province to have this device, along with Marbella and Mijas,” the mayor said.

The town hall has made an investment of 7,800 euros for the weapon gun and all the necessary practice material. The device is also fitted with a camera that is activated once the weapon is taken out of the holster, so that any situation in which it is used will be recorded.

“This temporary immobilisation device will facilitate the intervention in difficult situations: the most important thing is that it will contribute to guaranteeing the safety of everyone, including that of the officers themselves,” Daniel López, chief of the Local Police added.

