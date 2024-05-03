Cártama to host verdiales festival, one of the best-known cultural and musical traditions of Malaga, on Sunday

Sections
Highlight
Friday, 3 May 2024, 13:47
Compartir
The Festival de Verdiales de la Ermita de las Tres Cruces, a gathering of traditional verdiales groups that is marking its 31st year, will take place at the chapel of the three crosses on Sunday 5 May.
This event, one of the most important of its kind in the province of Malaga, will include the participation of 12 pandas (groups) of the three styles: Comares, Almogía and Montes. This festivity, declared of provincial tourist interest and of national tourist interest of Andalucía, is organised to promote the teaching and dissemination of verdiales, one of the best-known cultural and musical traditions of Malaga.
The festival starts at 10am outside the shrine, built in 1722, with the opening ceremony and the raising of the flags of each group.
Programme
10am: Hoisting of flags
10.30am: Panda Arroyo Conca (Comares)
11am: Panda Coto Tres Hermanas (Almogía)
Midday: Institutional event
12.30pm: Panda Primera de los Montes
1pm: Panda Primera de Comares
2pm: Panda de Almogía
3pm: Panda Raíces de Los Moras (Almogía)
4pm: Panda Jotrón y Lomillas (Montes)
5.30pm: Panda El Sexmo (Almogía)
6pm: Panda Raíces de Almogía
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.