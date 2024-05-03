Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Panda de verdiales at a previous festival. T.B.
Cártama to host verdiales festival, one of the best-known cultural and musical traditions of Malaga, on Sunday
This event, one of the most important of its kind in the province, will include the participation of 12 pandas (groups) of the three styles: Comares, Almogía and Montes

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Friday, 3 May 2024, 13:47

The Festival de Verdiales de la Ermita de las Tres Cruces, a gathering of traditional verdiales groups that is marking its 31st year, will take place at the chapel of the three crosses on Sunday 5 May.

This event, one of the most important of its kind in the province of Malaga, will include the participation of 12 pandas (groups) of the three styles: Comares, Almogía and Montes. This festivity, declared of provincial tourist interest and of national tourist interest of Andalucía, is organised to promote the teaching and dissemination of verdiales, one of the best-known cultural and musical traditions of Malaga.

The festival starts at 10am outside the shrine, built in 1722, with the opening ceremony and the raising of the flags of each group.

Programme

10am: Hoisting of flags

10.30am: Panda Arroyo Conca (Comares)

11am: Panda Coto Tres Hermanas (Almogía)

Midday: Institutional event

12.30pm: Panda Primera de los Montes

1pm: Panda Primera de Comares

2pm: Panda de Almogía

3pm: Panda Raíces de Los Moras (Almogía)

4pm: Panda Jotrón y Lomillas (Montes)

5.30pm: Panda El Sexmo (Almogía)

6pm: Panda Raíces de Almogía

