Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The new sculpture on the roundabout located on the A-7057. SUR
Cártama continues to improve its image with juicy new sculpture
Heritage

Cártama continues to improve its image with juicy new sculpture

It consists of two half-oranges and a lemon in order to pay tribute to citrus fruits, a crop deeply rooted in Malaga province's Guadalhorce valley region

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Cártama

Monday, 6 May 2024, 11:55

Compartir

Cártama town hall is continuing its project to improve the appearance of different areas in the municipality with a new sculpture composed of two half-oranges and a lemon, which has been installed on the roundabout located on the A-7057 road that gives access to Estación de Cártama.

The sculpture, which cost 13,000 euros, is designed using the 'wave ceramics' technique and pays tribute to citrus fruits, a crop deeply rooted in the municipality and the Guadalhorce Valley region.

The mayor of Cártama, Jorge Gallardo, announced that the visual improvements initiative will continue to be carried out in other areas of the municipality, such as the remodelling project of the El Cruce roundabout, work on which is already under way.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Why is Mother's Day celebrated in Spain today, the first Sunday in May?
  2. 2 First direct New York flight of the season lands at Malaga Airport
  3. 3 Elrow music festival is coming to 'glamorous' Marbella and this is its debut date
  4. 4

    The British tabloids
  5. 5 Marbella Club goes down memory lane for 70th anniversary
  6. 6 Another bad day at the office for Malaga CF
  7. 7 English-speakers delve into Spanish history in Torrox
  8. 8 Euro MPs block Rock's exit from tax 'greylist'
  9. 9 Torre del Mar: A strategic military tower of the sea
  10. 10

    Gin & Tonic

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad