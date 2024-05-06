Cártama continues to improve its image with juicy new sculpture

The new sculpture on the roundabout located on the A-7057.

Cártama town hall is continuing its project to improve the appearance of different areas in the municipality with a new sculpture composed of two half-oranges and a lemon, which has been installed on the roundabout located on the A-7057 road that gives access to Estación de Cártama.

The sculpture, which cost 13,000 euros, is designed using the 'wave ceramics' technique and pays tribute to citrus fruits, a crop deeply rooted in the municipality and the Guadalhorce Valley region.

The mayor of Cártama, Jorge Gallardo, announced that the visual improvements initiative will continue to be carried out in other areas of the municipality, such as the remodelling project of the El Cruce roundabout, work on which is already under way.