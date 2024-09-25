These are the measures being implemented to combat spread of mosquito-borne West Nile virus in Malaga town

José Rodríguez Cámara Alhaurín de la Torre Wednesday, 25 September 2024, 15:36 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

The Junta de Andalucía has raised the level of risk of contagion of the mosquito-borne West Nile virus in a Malaga town and the local council is implementing a whole raft of measures to prevent its spread.

While there is no evidence of human transmission, it comes as the virus was detected in mosquitoes near the Guadalhorce river, specifically in the Campanillas area on the outskirts of Malaga city.

The level of risk is already at four, according to the integrated vector surveillance and control programme for West Nile fever. Measures will be undertaken this week, in addition to measures already under way, to prevent the spread of the virus.

Workers prepare the biocide mixture to attack the mosquitoes. J. R. C.

Municipal workers have already started in Alhaurín de la Torre, closest to the Guadalhorce riverbed, to clear undergrowth. Once this task has been completed, the second phase of measures will begin which will involve fumigation. SSA Consultores will be responsible for the fumigation.

Company manager Ricardo Velasco said there are still four days of work ahead, in which a treatment with biocides will be applied to places where the insects are concentrated, both adults and larvae.

To eliminate the larvae, a chemical called diptron etofenprox will be used, with no less than 700 millilitres sprayed, after being diluted in 50 litres of water. A liquid chemical called Aquabac Xt and AquaBac 200G will then be sprayed at a rate of two and a half litres per hectare. The latter is granulated, with delayed effects, and about 15 kilos will be spread over the same surface area. It's intended for puddles or stagnant water, where mosquitoes lay their eggs.

Velasco said biocidal products are used "so that we eliminate the mosquito larvae found in stagnant water and the adults that are already among the vegetation in the area". As a preliminary step, the site has been mapped and the areas where mosquitoes are likely to grow have been identified. "With the clearing work, plus the preventive treatment against mosquitoes along the Guadalhorce, the mosquito population will be greatly reduced," Velasco added.

The measures also include working on urban soil in the Zapata neighbourhood, with a larvicide, as, he pointed out, "any slightest stagnation of water allows the mosquito to reproduce".

Rapid response

Environment councillor Abel Perea said that, although the sample obtained of mosquitoes with West Nile virus is minimal, you cannot fail to respond. That is why the council has launched a specific plan and that, as he pointed out, is added on to other similar measures that have already been implemented for year. Mosquito prevention measures will be undertaken mainly in Zapata and Molina, he added.

Environment councillor and Alhaurín de la Torre mayor look at a map of the area where preventive measures against the West Nile virus are being carried out. J. R. C.

One of the keys, he pointed out, is communication with the public, who need to be made aware of the need to do their part to stop the spread of mosquitoes and prevent becoming infected.

There are several simple ways to do this. These include not keeping containers (flower pots, toys or buckets) that can accumulate water in the home and, if necessary, emptying them at least once a week. In the case of ponds, swimming pools or fountains, larvae breeding can be controlled by chlorinating the water or introducing fish that feed on them. In the case of livestock farms, it is recommended to avoid water from puddles on vehicle tracks or roads, or water leaks.

It is also encouraged to use mosquito nets on windows and doors, to monitor pump rooms with drinking water tanks or for receiving sewage or flooded building shallows, and to wear clothing that covers the skin: long sleeves, long trousers and socks, especially in the evening. It is also important to leave the light off if the window is open, as mosquitoes are attracted by the light. Outdoors, try to stay away from areas where there is untreated stagnant water (non-chlorinated water), such as tyre sheds, fountains, swimming pools, ponds or tree holes. It is also useful to use mosquito repellents, with the necessary precautions.

Eight deaths

The Junta de Andalucía's ministry of health said, as of Monday 23 September, that eight new cases of West Nile virus have been confirmed this week in people in the Seville municipalities of La Campana, Los Palacios y Villafranca, Coria del Río and Mairena del Aljarafe, one person in the Cordoba municipality of Fernán Núñez, another in the Huelva municipality of Rosal de la Frontera, and in the Cádiz municipalities of Medina Sidonia and Vejer de la Frontera.

One person from Seville, with previous illnesses, also died this week bringing the number of deaths associated with West Nile virus to eight, according to the Junta. The presence of the virus has also been detected in the municipality of Vejer de la Frontera in Cadiz during the past week.