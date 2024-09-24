Andalucía registers eighth death due to West Nile virus

Europa Press Seville Tuesday, 24 September 2024, 11:51 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The Junta de Andalucía's Ministry of Health reported on Monday that eight new cases of West Nile Virus (WNV) have been confirmed this week in people in the Seville municipalities of La Campana, Los Palacios y Villafranca, Coria del Río and Mairena del Aljarafe. There is also one person in the Cordoba municipality of Fernán Núñez, and another in Rosal del Rosal in Huelva, Los Palacios y Villafranca, Coria del Río and Mairena del Aljarafe, and in the Cadiz municipalities of Medina Sidonia and Vejer de la Frontera.

The regional government has also confirmed the death of a person from Seville with previous pathologies, bringing the number of WNV deaths in Andalucá to eight, according to a press release from the Junta de Andalucía. On the other hand, the presence of WNV has been detected in the mosquito captures made in the municipality of Vejer de la Frontera in Cadiz and the result of the Junta's remaining traps in the provinces of Seville, Cadiz and Malaga is negative.

The results of the additional traps installed last week in Jaén and Cordoba are not yet available. Likewise, the public health department has reported that, compared to the previous week, the number of captures of Culex perexiguus remains "low" in most of the traps in the municipalities of Puebla del Río, Coria del Río and Palomares de Río, with no virus detection in the captures.

This information is available within the Arboprevent Project. Within the framework of this project, virus circulation has been detected in the transmitting mosquitoes captured in the traps located in Valdelamusa (Cortegana) and Almonaster la Real, both in the province of Huelva. Similarly, the presence of West Nile virus has been detected in eight equids: one in Arjona, one in Andújar, one in Ibros, all in the province of Jaén; one in the Huelva municipality of Villalba del Alcor; two in Carmona, one in La Puebla de los Infantes and one in El Viso del Alcor; the latter in the province of Seville; and reported by the regional ministry of agriculture, fisheries, water and rural development.

Th eJunta has informed the municipal authorities of the public health actions to be taken in accordance with the programme for the integral surveillance and control of vectors transmitting West Nile fever (WNF) in Andalucía in order to significantly reduce the probability of transmission to the population. In addition, based on the analysis of the weekly results of species, densities and virus circulation, it is continuously monitoring the mosquito surveillance and control actions being carried out by the pest control companies contracted by the Cadiz and Seville provincial authorities.

In addition, the weekly public health report confirms that, according to the data obtained from the different sources of information, it can be concluded that the populations of transmitting mosquitoes maintain the low densities observed during the first two weeks of September in most of the traps, with population densities of females of potentially transmitting mosquito species at high levels (Grade IV) in Los Palacios y Villafranca (Seville) and in La Puebla del Río in the Brazo del Este (Seville) and at medium levels (Grade II) in Las Cabezas de San Juan (Seville), Villamanrique de la Condesa (Seville) and Vejer de la Frontera (Cadiz).

Regarding densities, in the province of Cadiz, in the third week of September, a slight increase in the number of transmitting mosquitoes was observed in the Barbate and Vejer de la Frontera traps. Meanwhile, in the province of Jaén, the entomological surveillance system using the new traps installed by the regional ministry detects low densities, and the detection of West Nile virus in the female mosquitoes captured is still undergoing analysis.