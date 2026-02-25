Annual Costa Women conference to tackle AI and business strategy at CIOMijas

One of the sessions at last year's Costa Women conference

The Costa Women 'Make it happen by being you' International Women's Day conference is celebrating its thirteenth year on Friday 6 March at CIOMijas on the Costa del Sol.

The full-day event starts at 9am and will see a range of speakers talking about issues from podcasting, storytelling and strengthening businesses to articifial intelligence and menopause symptoms.

The host for the day is Costa Women founder Ali Meehan and the conference will be MC'd by Georgina Shaw. Speakers include Sandra Laurie who will be talking about the importance of podcasting; Nicoline Huizinga will be discussing business energetics and Sarah Houldcroft will be talking about the importance of storytelling.

Susana Serrano-Davey will be challenging the myth that self-confidence is the key to success and explaining how the pressure to appear confident can quietly burn us out, while Tracey Baxter will be talking about how to turn a welcome sequence into a relationship-builder.

Sonia Ingriselli will explore how search has evolved from traditional keyword-based SEO to conversational, AI-powered discovery and what that shift means for businesses moving into 2026 and Petra Boddington will be sharing her knowledge about menopause symptoms.

Ahead of the event, Ali Meehan said that her mission is to ensure participants leave the conference "with practical insights" women can immediately apply. "The focus is on actionable takeaways you can implement effortlessly, without the need for special tools or resources."

Registration is essential. For further information and booking, click here.