Locals enjoy the festivities in Alhaurín de la Torre.
Alhaurín de la Torre holds a party for hundreds to say &#039;adiós&#039; to summer
Alhaurín de la Torre holds a party for hundreds to say 'adiós' to summer

Locals on the Pueblo Cortijo-Torresol housing estate enjoyed a weekend of food and entertainment that was organised by the residents’ association and the town hall

José Rodríguez Cámara

Alhaurín de la Torre

Tuesday, 27 August 2024, 12:59

Hundreds of residents from the Pueblo Cortijo-Torresol housing estate in Alhaurín de la Torre turned out to celebrate its annual festivities at the weekend.

The end-of-summer event was organised by the Pueblo Cortijo residents' association, in collaboration with the tourism and festivities department of the town hall.

On Saturday, attendees enjoyed entertainment, and a dance show performed by students of Reme Cortés, a teacher at the town’s social centre and an active collaborator in these festivities. The celebrations continued on Sunday, with the free tasting of a menu based on toasted noodles with 'alioli' (garlic mayonnaise), along with an afternoon of fun and entertainment.

Verbena Popular

Alhaurín de la Torre is now preparing for another end-of-summer celebration, the Verbena Popular, a fair known as 'the 60’s' which will be held in the Mirador de Bellavista municipal park from Friday 6 until Sunday 8 September. Among the programme of events will be the screening of the documentary 'Thirty years of our Verbena Popular', produced by Juan Jesús Flores, head of the municipal photographic archive and collaborator of Torrevisión. The film takes as a reference the celebration of the first edition of this fair in 1994.

