Malaga town gives green light to new 80,000-euro dog park

Julio Portabales Alhaurín el Grande Friday, 20 September 2024, 14:04 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

The new dog park in Alhaurín el Grande is getting closer to becoming a reality. The town hall has given the green light to the project for this facility, which will be located next to the Parque de la Libertad and will cover an area of 2,000 metres. This space will be specially designed for the enjoyment of pets and their owners and will offer amenities such as shaded areas, benches, water points and a specific area designated for dogs to do their business (pipican area). The cost of this infrastructure will be 80,000 euros, an investment that will be financed by both the local council and the Guadalhorce valley rural development group.

The site of the dog park will be equipped with adequate lighting and drinking water, which will enhance the experience for both the animals and the owners who use it. In addition, the entire enclosure will be fenced to ensure the safety of the dogs as they play and run free. An important feature of the park will be the subdivision of the space, which will allow dogs to be separated according to their size and build, facilitating safer coexistence between different types of pets.

The councillor for animal welfare, Teresa Sánchez, who is the main driving force behind this project, has underlined the importance of having the collaboration of the animal welfare associations of Alhaurín el Grande. These organisations will actively participate in the design of the park, ensuring that all the needs of both human and canine users are met. According to Sánchez, the participation of these associations is key to ensuring that the park is "fully adapted" to current requirements and demands.

The council said that the start of work will depend largely on weather conditions, but it is estimated that the project will take between three and four months to complete. Although the works are subject to unforeseen weather conditions, the team in charge of the project has indicated that it is a "very non-aggressive" project. This environmentally friendly approach will allow the park to maintain a natural and pleasant appearance for both users and local residents.

Objectives

The project has been designed with the aim of creating an open area where dogs can enjoy freedom in a safe and controlled environment, while respecting the tranquillity of the neighbourhood. It is hoped that this new park will become a meeting place for animal lovers, promoting the coexistence and well-being of both pets and their owners.