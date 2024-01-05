Ground handling strikes at Malaga, these are the Iberia flights affected and the airport operator's warning to all passengers

Europa Press Malaga Friday, 5 January 2024, 17:01 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Spain's flag carrier Iberia has cancelled a total of 58 flights departing from or arriving at the various Andalusian airports from today (Friday 5 January) until Monday due to the national strike call for the airline's ground handling workers.

The cancellations affect five of the airports in the region, with special significance in Seville (16 flights cancelled), Granada and Jerez (14 each) and Malaga-Costa del Sol (12), while in Almeria there are only two flights affected. According to a list posted by the airline on its website, these flights were scheduled during the four days of industrial action between these airports and Madrid, in both directions, in all cases except a couple between Malaga and Melilla on the 7 January and another two on the 8th.

At a national level, the strike called by UGT, CCOO, USO and Comité Interempresas has meant the cancellation of 444 flights of the Iberia group airlines (Iberia, Iberia Express and Air Nostrum), affecting more than 45,600 passengers.

However, the Iberia group has reported that it has rebooked more than 80% of the passengers affected by the strike, while more than 10% have requested refunds. In this regard, the company "thanks all its customers, both passengers and airlines served by Iberia Airport Services, for their understanding and patience, and apologises for the inconvenience caused by the strike called by the unions," it said in a statement.

Iberia has assured that it is continuing to work to relocate the rest according to the options, taking into account the complexity of the dates, just after Christmas, and the high occupancy of flights.

Passengers can still request flight changes through the Iberia website, travel agencies where they have made their bookings or via the company's customer service centre, which has reinforced its call handling staff, but where they may encounter longer waiting times than usual.

"Occasional incidents"

Today, on the first day of the strike, Iberia recognised that there have been some "occasional incidents" in the loading of suitcases.

It also reported that the minimum service requirements were being complied with and that among workers without a minimum services charter, the unions' strike call was being followed by 14.61% of staff in Spanish airports.

Possible problems on other airlines

The strike could also affect the operations of almost a hundred airlines that Iberia Airport Services provides services at Aena airports across Spain, on dates that coincide with the Three Kings celebration and the return from the Christmas holidays.

This is why Spain's main airport operator (Aena) has asked all passengers travelling between Friday 5 January and Monday 8th to check the status of their flights before going to the airport to avoid possible problems, as some flights of other airlines could also suffer from cancellations or delays. Passengers are advised to contact the airlines direct in case of doubt.