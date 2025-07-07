Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Irene Molina sings during the casting of Operación Triunfo, in Madrid. SUR
Entertainment

Young Malaga singer goes viral after missing her parents' wedding to attend TV talent show audition

While her mum and dad were saying "I do", Irene was aiming to gain a place in order to win the star prize of the show - a glittering career in the music industry and fame

Matías Stuber

Matías Stuber

Malaga

Monday, 7 July 2025, 12:22

Irene Molina's great dream is to be on the Operación Triunfo talent show for singers on Spanish television. It is the purpose that drives her life... and her decisions. Where there is a will, there is a path, even if that path encounters some obstacles.

When 18-year-old Irene from Malaga learned that the last stage of the auditions in Madrid coincided with the date of her parents' wedding (5 July), she was devastated. "I was very upset," she said, as both events were important to her. However, she made the decision to sacrifice her attendance at the wedding to keep aiming for her dream. Her parents fully support and applaud her for her determination.

Irene lives in the Carlinda neighbourhood in the city, while studying at Esade - a Barcelona-based private university. She told SUR how she reached a decision guided by her heart. While her parents were saying "I do", she was in front of the Operación Triunfo (OT) judges, hoping to gain a place to win the top prize of the show - a career in the music industry and fame.

On social media, you may find a video of her singing Coldplay's The Scientist. The song is reminiscent of her own feelings about her path. Lyrics like "Nobody said it was easy" translate the bittersweet experience directed by her choice.

This is not her first time trying for the contest. Previously, Irene, with her round glasses and long dark brown hair, has attended castings in Malaga and Seville, but she received rejections. "With the one in Madrid, it's the third time I've taken part in a casting," she said. As for the outcome of her latest attempt, there is still no news. But Irene is optimistic.

This is also not the first time she has participated in a talent show. Irene has previously reached the X Factor semi-final, was part of David Bisbal's team in La Voz Kids 2022 and participated in Tierra de Talento in 2020.

Another photo of Irene Molina, on her trip to Madrid for the OT casting. SUR

Her father - Ramón Molina - is employed in the metal industry, while her mother - Leticia García - works in a supermarket.

Irene says she owes her artistic streak to her grandfather on her father's side, but there are no other singers in the family, although there might still be time for her younger siblings, 12 and two, to demonstrate their talents, especially the youngest one. "My grandfather sang a lot of flamenco," she said.

