Five natural bathing spots in Malaga province that can easily be reached by road

Javier Almellones Malaga Tuesday, 13 August 2024, 09:31

In most cases you will have to travel quite a few kilometres to enjoy a different kind of swimming when that involves a river or natural pool in Malaga province. There are many occasions when, in addition to the road trip, there are also dirt tracks on which it is not always permitted or advisable to drive. There are also bathing spots that can only be reached by following a hiking trail, which does not appeal to many bathers in the summer. The Charcos del Canalón, on the river Verde (Istán) and de las Nutrias, on the river Castor (Estepona), are among the most beautiful, but also the most difficult to access.

In contrast, there are others that are relatively easy to reach. In some cases, you can even park just a few metres away from where you take the plunge. Here are some of them.

1 Jimera de Líbar Ermita pool (Charca de la Ermita)

The road that links Benaoján with Cortes de la Frontera leads to the municipality of Jimera de Líbar, which every summer sees its railway neighbourhood come alive with bathers looking for a dip in its river pools. In Estación de Jimera village itself, you can easily reach the area known as the Charca de la Ermita, so called because it is near an old chapel, or shrine (now in ruins). There, every summer, a large space is set up, surrounded by nature, where you can enjoy a day at this riverside beach.

2 Benaoján Charco Frío (cat cave)

Although the name of this pool lives up to its title of 'cool pool', every year many bathers come here and even repeat the experience. To get there you have to take the road from Ronda to Benaoján. Shortly before Benaoján Station, there is an access point for vehicles to go visit the 'cat cave' (Cueva del Gato) and this bathing spot. There is a charge to park your car here - one euro to lift the barrier, and only coins are accepted. From there you only have to walk downhill a few metres, cross a pedestrian bridge and pass under another railway bridge to reach this idyllic pool. The entrance to the Cueva del Gato and the waterfall that flows from it, together with the surrounding vegetation, make this freshwater bathing pool one of the most attractive in Andalucía.

3 Manilva Mine pool (Charca de la Mina)

It is probably the new kid on the block in this list. This year, for the first time, a riverside beach has been set up next to this natural pool, where the water is not crystal clear, but rather turbid. This is because the waters of the river Manilva come in part from the sulphurous water spring of La Hedionda, located just a few metres further upstream. However, this historical enclave is only accessible in summer by prior booking and numbers are limited to preserve the Roman baths. Therefore, this pool is not a bad alternative for a relatively healthy and quiet swim, with a nearby area for parking. Next to the river beach there is a restaurant with a mini-golf course (closed on Wednesdays). The only drawback that many bathers find is that the pool is just under one of the bridges of the AP-7.

4 Genal valley, Serranía de Ronda Charco Redondo

There, where the villages of Genalguacil, Jubrique and Algatocín are joined by a single road, awaits one of the best known inland bathing areas of the Serranía de Ronda. Every summer, with some movement of rocks and earth, pools are created there for visitors to enjoy cooling off by the river Genal. Among the pools where it is possible to take a dip is the one known as Charco Redondo. There is also another pool with a lower water level just below the bridge. Another option is Charco Estrecho further upstream. You can also make the most of your day there to follow the footpath of the Pasarelas del Genal (a riverside gorge walk on a partially suspended walkway), which starts right from this spot.

5 Benahavís Las Mozas pool (Charca de Las Mozas)

With the exception of the Covid-19 lockdown, this pool has always been open to the public. It is one of the attractions of the river resort known as the Angosturas del río Guadalmina. At the beginning of the canyon is this deep pool, which once inspired a legend that serves to give it its name. The pool is next to the road, although there is no adjacent car park. It is best to carry on into the village of Benahavís and look for a parking spot. From there it is only a five minute walk.