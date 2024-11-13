First heavy downpours of rain hits these areas of Malaga province as red 'extreme risk' alerts are activated

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Wednesday, 13 November 2024, 12:30

It is beginning to rain heavily in Malaga province, especially in the Guadalhorce valley and the upper part of the Axarquia areas. At around 10am a downpour of rain fell in Coín, leaving 26mm in just a few minutes, according to the data available from the Junta de Andalucía's Hidrosur network. This was followed an hour later by another downpour of 16mm.

This is at the moment the area in Malaga province with the highest accumulated rainfall. The municipality acknowledged a very heavy downpour, but said the water drainage network has responded well and there have been no incidents, according to SUR's local reporter, Julio Portabales.

In addition, another downpour startled the residents of Los Romanes, a hamlet of La Viñuela, in the Axarquia area, where a local unofficial rain gauge measured 45mm. In the nearby municipality of Alfarnatejo it was 24mm, and in the Benamargosa river, 20mm in an hour. In fact, this area has benefited the most from the rainfall at the moment.

In addition, some 18mm have fallen in the Guadalhorce river in Cártama and 17mm in Fahala, all measured in one hour by Hidrosur.

But the best is to be found in the La Viñuela reservoir, which everything indicates that it will be the water reserve that will benefit most from this new episode of intense, even torrential, rainfall announced by the Aemet. At the moment, it totals 10mm.

The red level weather warning, which indicates maximum danger, was activated at 10am this morning and will remain in place until midnight in this area, but also in Malaga city, along the Costa del Sol and the Guadalhorce valley ares, although more the downpours are more likely in the easternmost part of each of them, and less likely in the west.

The Harmonie weather model, one of those used by Aemet meteorologists to make their predictions, insists on placing the highest accumulations today in the upper part of the Axarquía and to the east of Antequera, on the border with the province of Granada, which could leave more than 100mm in 24 hours. If this is the case, in addition to the subtropical crops, which will receive a huge irrigation boost, the La Viñuela reservoir could receive the largest amount of water seen in recent years.