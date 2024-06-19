Prototype of passenger drone fleet unveiled in Malaga: Flights to Marbella in 15 minutes for around 100 euros planned

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Wednesday, 19 June 2024, 11:08 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The race to be the first to operate passenger drones has reached a new milestone after Spanish company Crisalion Mobility announced a fleet of passenger drones to fly between Malaga and Marbella.

The manufacturer has agreed to a pre-sale of ten drones of its Integrity model to Malaga operator iJet, which specialises in business aviation and is based at Malaga Airport. The agreement was signed on Tuesday 18 June at Malaga's Aeronautical Museum. The event was sponsored by the Junta de Andalucía, the provincial council and various town halls.

The agreement paves the way for the medium-term creation of air taxi routes in the province, which will be one of the first in Europe. Initially, routes are planned that will connect key points, providing unprecedented fast access to some of the region's most iconic destinations.

One of the first connections planned will be from Malaga Airport, as a central point for national and international connectivity, to luxury resorts on the Costa del Sol, as well as to Marbella and Puerto Banús. There will also be routes to Sotogrande and the Campo de Gibraltar, as well as inland municipalities such as Ronda, and even across the Strait of Gibraltar, to Ceuta.

Marilú Báez

The Integrity is an aircraft with a 15-metre wingspan with a capacity for a pilot and five passengers, a range of 130 kilometres flying at 180 km/h and a payload of more than 400 kilos. The drone will make it possible to get from Malaga Airport to Marbella in a record time of just 15 minutes. The fare is expected to be in the region of 100 euros per passenger per journey.

The aircraft can also carry cargo and can be used by the emergency services as it's able to fit a stretcher and wheelchair. It is expected to reach the market in 2030.

Prototype

The companies announced the agreement during an event called, The Next Generation Of Mobility Solutions, where attendees were able to see the prototype and cockpit of the Spanish passenger drone model.

The meeting was attended by the CEOs of both companies: Carlos Poveda, from Crisalion and Javier Barriga, from iJet Aviation. Malaga's provincial authority president Francis Salado, representatives of the Junta de Andalucía and of some of the main resorts along the Costa del Sol, as well as international businessmen and professionals from the aeronautical and technological sector also attended the event.

Poveda pointed out Malaga has become a global success story for its ability to attract foreign talent and investment. "This pre-sale of our Integrity aircraft and the establishment of the key routes in Malaga are an example of how Spanish companies are innovating and adapting their vision to the advanced air mobility solutions that their customers will demand in a few years' time," he said.

"In 2030 mobility will be completely different from what we know now, and we are proud to lead this new revolution, under the commitment to innovation and sustainable development, in line with our vision for the future," Poveda added.

Javier Barriga said: "This agreement is a significant milestone for iJet and for the future of air mobility in Malaga. We are excited to work together to explore new opportunities and offer cutting-edge air transport services to our customers".

The first manufacturer to take a position in this aeronautical race was Lilium, which collaborates with Enaire in the implementation of drones and which signed an agreement months ago with Hélity - the passenger helicopter operator between Malaga, Algeciras and Ceuta - for the acquisition of five drones of its Lilium Jet model, which according to the German company will be ready to fly as of 2026.