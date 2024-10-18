The sky's the limit for daredevil Brit raising funds for dementia and cystic fibrosis

Tony Bryant Friday, 18 October 2024, 16:26 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

A caring Costa del Sol resident is undertaking a daredevil fundraising initiative in the UK today (Friday) to raise money for and awareness of Alzheimer's and Cystic Fibrosis.

A resident of Casares Costa for more than 20 years, Rebecca Flowerdew will wing walk on a biplane, a stunt she will perform in memory of her mother, who died of Alzheimer's last year; and also for a close friend who is suffering with cystic fibrosis.

The brave expat has been involved with several dementia support groups on the coast over the last few years and has raised 13,000 euros for research into the disease. She has never undertaken such a hair-raising feat, but she says she is "determined to make a difference".

"I have no head for heights, but, despite being 63 years old and feeling a sense of nervousness, I strongly believe in experiencing as much as we can during our lives," she said.