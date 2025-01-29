Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

José María García Urbano, arriving at Court number 5 in Estepona, in a file picture taken in November. Juan C. Domínguez
Complaint against mayor of Estepona for sexual harassment and coercion of a local police officer and his wife is shelved
José María García Urbano who also testified before the judge for alleged embezzlement for hiring the officer's wife, had said that the accusations were "unfounded"

Juan Cano

Juan Cano

Malaga

Wednesday, 29 January 2025, 11:57

The court in Estepona has shelved the complaint for sexual harassment and coercion of a local policeman and his wife made against the town's mayor, José María García Urbano.

On 23 October 2024, the officer filed a complaint, stating that the councillor had paid him 2,000 euros in exchange for sex, threatening that his "career would be over forever" if he were to reject the offer.

Following the allegation, García Urbano said on his profile on the social media platform X that the statement demonstrated the "absolute lack of foundation of this accusation". The councillor alluded to an "inadmissible and unfair campaign" to damage his "personal dignity and career".

The judge split the original complaint into two. The first instance, which has just been archived, concerns sexual harassment and coercion. This case could be appealed before the Estepona's municipal court itself or before the provincial court of Malaga.

The second procedure concerns a possible offence of embezzlement of public funds for hiring the wife of the police officer as a municipal advisor.

The woman started working at the Estepona town hall in a position of trust in February 2023, but left only a month and a half later. It is for this reason that both PSOE and VOX have filed a public complaint.

The mayor of Estepona appeared before the judge on 13 January and testified about the alleged embezzlement. Once again, García Urbano stated that the accusation was "unfounded".

