Police officer accuses mayor of Costa del Sol town of sexual harassment

A Local Police officer in Estepona has filed a complaint against the town's mayor for alleged sexual harassment. José María García Urbano strongly denies the allegations and has asked to testify before a judge so his version of events can be heard.

The allegation, seen by SUR, was filed on 23 October, where García Urbano is accused of paying the officer 2,000 euros a month in exchange for sexual favours and under the threat that their "career would be over forever".

The magistrate has launched pre-trial proceedings and will for now summon the complainant to testify, according to the High Court of Justice of Andalusia (TSJA). From there, and depending on the allegations, "a decision will be taken on the next steps".

García Urbano, "in view of the filing of the complaint and the spread of the news", has decided to put the matter in the hands of a team of lawyers to appear in the proceedings "in order to request that he be heard, voluntarily and as soon as possible".

García Urbano wrote on social media that his statement will point out the "absolute lack of foundation of this complaint". He alluded to an "inadmissible and unjust campaign" to damage his "personal dignity and his career" as mayor with a "sole and clear spurious purpose".

Union support for the mayor

The Malaga union of public employees (Sepma) issued a statement on Monday 28 October showing its support for García Urbano: "We express our deep surprise at such an action [the complaint] and reiterate our absolute respect for the principle of presumption of innocence".

The trade union said they had no knowledge of the allegations, "despite the fact that the employee in question was a member of this union during the period in which these events allegedly occurred", Sepma said. "We have not received any complaint, denunciation or statement from the complainant in relation to these events," they added.

"We are also perplexed by the complainant's assertions that they fear possible expulsion from the force. In this regard, it is pertinent to point out that a process of this nature is subject to a regulated, extremely strict and detailed procedure, in which numerous guarantees must be complied with," the union said.

"We have been in contact with the head of the Local Police, who confirms that he has not received any statement or complaint from this employee. However, we are aware that in the short time that the officer has been on duty, they have not stood out for their professionalism or commitment, even carrying out inappropriate behaviour outside working hours."