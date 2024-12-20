Prison for raping co-worker after she took sleeping pills on Costa del Sol business trip

The provincial court of Malaga has sentenced a man to five and a half years in prison after being found guilty of sexual assault with penetration. The victim had gone to Benahavís on a business trip with several work colleagues, and while she was asleep, having taken a sleeping pill, the defendant raped her.

The trip took place in the summer of 2021. Several co-workers from a company based in another Spanish province were staying at a rented apartment complex in Benahavís, close to Marbella. Among the group were the victim and the convicted man.

In the early hours of 11 July, the accused, 36, entered the room where his co-worker was sleeping. According to the evidence, to which SUR has had access, he knew that she had taken medication to sleep, a circumstance that he took advantage of to "satisfy his lubricious mood".

The man allegedly grabbed the victim from behind, removed her pyjama trousers and pulled down her underwear. When the woman woke up, he "grabbed her with force to prevent her from freeing herself" and began to sexually assault her, according to the public prosecutor. The young woman asked him to stop, which he ignored.

Although the sentence acknowledges that the defendant consumed alcoholic beverages that evening, it states that this had only a "slight impact" on his intellectual and volitional faculties, so that he was aware of the unlawfulness of his actions. As a result of these events, the woman suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and has been undergoing psychological treatment.

According to the ruling, the man will have to serve five and a half years in prison for committing a sexual assault with the mitigating circumstance of intoxication. Furthermore, he has been banned from approaching the victim for six and a half years, during which time he is also prohibited from contacting her by any means.

He will also have to serve five years of probation and compensate the victim with the amount of 8,520 euros for her psychological treatment fees, as well as 6,000 euros for moral damages.