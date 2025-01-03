New Year's Day swim in Manilva raises funds for Saint George Charity

Community spirit
Manilva
Friday, 3 January 2025, 12:43
After rough seas meant that their traditional Boxing Day swim had to be cancelled last week, around 50 brave supporters of the Saint George Charity gathered on the beach in Sabinillas, Manilva, on New Year's Day for their annual festive dip.
Bathers and many more non-swimming friends then warmed up with drinks and bacon butties in a packed O'Callaghan's bar.
The event raised 400 euros for the charity that runs different projects for those in need in the local community
