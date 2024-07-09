National lottery draw leaves a first prize of more than 800,000 euros in Estepona

Europa Press Malaga Tuesday, 9 July 2024, 09:19 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Spain's national Primitiva lottery draw held on Monday night (8 July) has left a winning first prize ticket worth 818,370 euros which was sold in Estepona.

Specifically, the winning combination was made up of the numbers 48, 21, 12, 04, 05 and 39, with 42 as the bonus number and 1 as the reimbursement number .

The winning ticket, with six correct numbers and a prize of 818,370 euros, was sold in the lottery kiosk number 7 located on Avenida de Andalucía in the Costa del Sol resort.