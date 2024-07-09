Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

National lottery draw leaves a first prize of more than 800,000 euros in Estepona
The winning ticket was sold in the lottery kiosk located on Avenida de Andalucía in the Costa del Sol resort

Europa Press

Malaga

Tuesday, 9 July 2024, 09:19

Spain's national Primitiva lottery draw held on Monday night (8 July) has left a winning first prize ticket worth 818,370 euros which was sold in Estepona.

Specifically, the winning combination was made up of the numbers 48, 21, 12, 04, 05 and 39, with 42 as the bonus number and 1 as the reimbursement number .

The winning ticket, with six correct numbers and a prize of 818,370 euros, was sold in the lottery kiosk number 7 located on Avenida de Andalucía in the Costa del Sol resort.

