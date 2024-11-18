More than just an art gallery in Estepona: Artelier 21

David Lema Monday, 18 November 2024, 14:57

This is not a typical art gallery, even though it does display works by various artists in a collective exhibition, including Santiago Picatoste, Claudia Solari, Verónica Soto and Patricia Paz. "It's an artistic hub that offers workshops, masterclasses and an exhibition space, aiming to provide a unique and unconventional artistic experience," explained owner Marta Bernad as she sat in a beach chair at the entrance of what was previously an Irish pub in Estepona's marina.

Bernad, a painter and printmaker, is 41 years old and although she initially pursued Law and Business Administration, her true passion lies in the visual arts. "I attended an academy in Zaragoza from the age of 9 to 21. Studying Fine Arts wasn't an option at home," she explains. "Once I finished, I made a deal with my family to let me go to Barcelona to study design and communication," she added. "I've worked as an advertising creative and in marketing."

In fact, she runs her own agency: "I don't like working for others. That's why I connected both worlds, events and brands, to link communication with art.

"My vision for Artelier 21 is to bring together recognised contemporary artists with emerging talents. I want it to be a space where new artists can showcase their work and develop their promising futures, alongside more established artists who have never been exhibited in the city," she explained. While speaking, she shows the only etching press in Estepona, a tool she acquired last year, which she plans to use in upcoming courses and masterclasses. Among these, she has already scheduled sessions with ceramicist Cristina Peña and designer and muralist Isa Nieto.

"I enjoy bringing people together," Bernad stated, fully aware of the challenges involved in managing a cultural organisation like Artelier 21. "I'm a complete geek and I love talking to people. I also now have a space to experiment with my own artistic work. It's not just a commercial space or a place for exhibition; it's a venue for a more open interaction with people where I can connect with them."

Bernad has dedicated the past year to developing this unique project in Estepona. The only other similar venue is the Huber Gallery, which also serves as a restaurant and a gathering place for local artists and writers.

Amid it all, Marta Bernad stands out as a unqiue presence within the bustling commercial area, which is home to numerous bars, restaurants and real estate agencies. Many local residents have congratulated her on her intitiative. "The marina is expected to become more vibrant in the future," she stated. For now she is taking the lead toward that goal.