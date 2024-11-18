Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Artist Marta Bernad stands at the entrance of Artelier 21, next to a mural by Darko, an influential artist in Estepona's street art scene. David Lerma
More than just an art gallery in Estepona: Artelier 21
Art

More than just an art gallery in Estepona: Artelier 21

Zaragoza artist Marta Bernad has recently launched a new creative space in Estepona, welcoming both artists and anyone interested in exploring their creative side

David Lema

Monday, 18 November 2024, 14:57

This is not a typical art gallery, even though it does display works by various artists in a collective exhibition, including Santiago Picatoste, Claudia Solari, Verónica Soto and Patricia Paz. "It's an artistic hub that offers workshops, masterclasses and an exhibition space, aiming to provide a unique and unconventional artistic experience," explained owner Marta Bernad as she sat in a beach chair at the entrance of what was previously an Irish pub in Estepona's marina.

Bernad, a painter and printmaker, is 41 years old and although she initially pursued Law and Business Administration, her true passion lies in the visual arts. "I attended an academy in Zaragoza from the age of 9 to 21. Studying Fine Arts wasn't an option at home," she explains. "Once I finished, I made a deal with my family to let me go to Barcelona to study design and communication," she added. "I've worked as an advertising creative and in marketing."

In fact, she runs her own agency: "I don't like working for others. That's why I connected both worlds, events and brands, to link communication with art.

"My vision for Artelier 21 is to bring together recognised contemporary artists with emerging talents. I want it to be a space where new artists can showcase their work and develop their promising futures, alongside more established artists who have never been exhibited in the city," she explained. While speaking, she shows the only etching press in Estepona, a tool she acquired last year, which she plans to use in upcoming courses and masterclasses. Among these, she has already scheduled sessions with ceramicist Cristina Peña and designer and muralist Isa Nieto.

"I enjoy bringing people together," Bernad stated, fully aware of the challenges involved in managing a cultural organisation like Artelier 21. "I'm a complete geek and I love talking to people. I also now have a space to experiment with my own artistic work. It's not just a commercial space or a place for exhibition; it's a venue for a more open interaction with people where I can connect with them."

Bernad has dedicated the past year to developing this unique project in Estepona. The only other similar venue is the Huber Gallery, which also serves as a restaurant and a gathering place for local artists and writers.

Amid it all, Marta Bernad stands out as a unqiue presence within the bustling commercial area, which is home to numerous bars, restaurants and real estate agencies. Many local residents have congratulated her on her intitiative. "The marina is expected to become more vibrant in the future," she stated. For now she is taking the lead toward that goal.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Ryanair announces new route between Costa del Sol and a regional airport in the UK
  2. 2 Floods in Malaga: warnings and closures avoid total chaos
  3. 3 'Dana' storm deposited more than 250mm of rain in just eight hours in village east of Malaga
  4. 4 When will we find out if Rafael Nadal is going to play in the Davis Cup finals in Malaga?
  5. 5 Iconic flamenco chair sculpture installed on Fuengirola roundabout destroyed
  6. 6 Katie Boulter: 'The support we're receiving in Malaga is the kind that keeps you going'
  7. 7 Watch as ringleader of organisation behind 17-million-dollar cryptocurrency scam is arrested in Marbella
  8. 8 In pictures: Carlos Alcaraz arrives on Costa del Sol to complete Spain's Davis Cup squad
  9. 9 Investigation under way after police recover body from sea in Gibraltar
  10. 10 Hidden murals from two centuries ago discovered on Malaga city centre building

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish More than just an art gallery in Estepona: Artelier 21