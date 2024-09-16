Hundreds look on as Costa del Sol town re-enacts historic battle

A large crowd turned out at the weekend in Manilva, on the western strip of the coast, to witness a recreation of the assault on Duquesa castle ·

José María Guerrero is the historical advisor to the Manzanares 1831 association of Estepona, the driving force behind the re-enactment of the assault on Duquesa castle at the weekend, in the Costa del Sol municipality of Manilva, which commemorated the events of 1810, when Spain fought against the Napoleonic invasion.

The re-enactment was held on Saturday 14 September for only the second time. With the support of the local council, this group of enthusiasts gathered at midday at the fort in Sabinillas, built in 1767 during the reign of Charles III. Curious onlookers had already settled in the stands ready to witness the battle on the fortress as Guerrero explained to the audience details of the historical event.

As a gentle breeze blew, the sun broke through an overcast sky and La Marseillaise, the French national anthem, was played during the raising of the flag. French soldiers fired a volley of shots with their muskets as the flag was raised. The details on the uniforms were meticulous. It was followed by the British who broke into song singing God Save the Queen and, finally, the Spanish anthem. "We have come to celebrate peace," Guerrero announced to the audience.

"An Anglo-Spanish force landed in front of the castle of Sabinillas, as it was then known, to try to take it, as the French had an armed force with artillery to control the road between Gibraltar, Estepona, Marbella and Malaga and also to block the maritime lines," Guerrero said.

The skirmish begins

After touching land, the fortress responded with a shot from a French gun. During the re-enactment, the roar of cannon fire greeted the British infantry, who responded with musket fire and advanced along the south wall and around the fortress to the north wall.

However, Guerrero added, "the assault on Duquesa castle was part of a series of skirmishes and a small battle took place the following year near the Arroyo Vaquero stream in Estepona, which was commanded by General Serrano, who won the battle and made off with a huge quantity of arms and ammunition". At the same time, the people of Manilva were constantly helping the French who needed supplies in the castle. "A phenomenon that will finally end with the expulsion of the French. That is what I want to emphasise: the involvement of the public, the people, in the conflict," Guerrero said.

At the end of the reenactment, this battle site, home to Europe's southernmost vineyards on rolling hills swaying in the winds of the Strait, looked pleasantly unseasonal. Tourists and onlookers were scattered along the promenade as they watched the rough surf. They passed bars and taverns, with some still dressed up as English, French and Spaniard militia sitting down for refreshment.

Duquesa castle with its brick, ashlar and masonry walls, now houses the Manilva municipal archaeology museum. Built on the remains of an earlier fortification, just 50 metres away there is an atrium with a ceramic mosaic, a thermal building, basins, manufacturing areas and courtyards of Roman origin.