Lorries collide on Costa del Sol toll motorway near Estepona

María Albarral
Marbella
Monday, 25 November 2024, 16:21
A collision between two trailers took place at lunchtime this Monday, 25 November, on the AP7 toll motorway in Estepona on the Malaga-bound carriageway, near the Santa Marta tunnel.
One of the lorries was at a standstill due to a breakdown and the other lorry rammed into it, according to eyewitnesses. According to sources from Emergencias 112 Andalucía, the call came in at 12.40pm and the road had been closed to traffic since 1.07pm.
⚠️ #InformacióndeServicio La autopista AP-7 de encuentra cortada al tráfico en sentido a la altura de #Estepona #Málaga por un accidente entre dos camiones ocurrido en el kilómetro 150 en sentido #Malaga— Emergencias 112 (@E112Andalucia) November 25, 2024
👉 Extrema la precaución al volante y sigue indicaciones de operativos pic.twitter.com/cwlazxSz1g
One lane was later opened to traffic and the ambulance service and Guardia Civil attended the scene.
