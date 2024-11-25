Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Image of the two lorries involved in the accident. CPB
Lorries collide on Costa del Sol toll motorway near Estepona
The emergency services were called at around 12.40pm after the collision near the Santa Marta tunnel

María Albarral

Marbella

Monday, 25 November 2024, 16:21

A collision between two trailers took place at lunchtime this Monday, 25 November, on the AP7 toll motorway in Estepona on the Malaga-bound carriageway, near the Santa Marta tunnel.

One of the lorries was at a standstill due to a breakdown and the other lorry rammed into it, according to eyewitnesses. According to sources from Emergencias 112 Andalucía, the call came in at 12.40pm and the road had been closed to traffic since 1.07pm.

One lane was later opened to traffic and the ambulance service and Guardia Civil attended the scene.

