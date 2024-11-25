Lorries collide on Costa del Sol toll motorway near Estepona

Image of the two lorries involved in the accident.

María Albarral Marbella Monday, 25 November 2024, 16:21

A collision between two trailers took place at lunchtime this Monday, 25 November, on the AP7 toll motorway in Estepona on the Malaga-bound carriageway, near the Santa Marta tunnel.

One of the lorries was at a standstill due to a breakdown and the other lorry rammed into it, according to eyewitnesses. According to sources from Emergencias 112 Andalucía, the call came in at 12.40pm and the road had been closed to traffic since 1.07pm.

⚠️ #InformacióndeServicio La autopista AP-7 de encuentra cortada al tráfico en sentido a la altura de #Estepona #Málaga por un accidente entre dos camiones ocurrido en el kilómetro 150 en sentido #Malaga

👉 Extrema la precaución al volante y sigue indicaciones de operativos pic.twitter.com/cwlazxSz1g — Emergencias 112 (@E112Andalucia) November 25, 2024

One lane was later opened to traffic and the ambulance service and Guardia Civil attended the scene.