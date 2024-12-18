Feed a Child festive campaign nets almost 17,000 euros for underprivileged kids on the Costa

Tony Bryant Sabinillas Wednesday, 18 December 2024, 14:54

Over a hundred people turned out on Saturday 14 December for the Christmas quiz and fun day hosted by the Hairy Lemon bar in Sotogrande to raise money for the St George Charity, based in Duquesa, Sabinillas.

This annual event, once again organised and presented by local fitness instructor Jojo Ruby France, with the support of Katherine Grant, raised well over 4,000 euros for the charity’s Feed a Child campaign, which, through the Emaus social kitchen in Estepona, provides breakfast and lunch for school children in danger of social exclusion for one year.

France began raising funds to help youngsters more than ten years ago, when, along with members of the gym she runs in Sotogrande, she decided to give 45 children from a home in San Roque a Christmas card containing five euros. The appeal far exceeded her expectations, and she raised enough money to give each child 20 euros.

The St George’s Charity thanked the organisers for their “tireless work on this campaign again this year”, as well as all the individuals and businesses who donated their goods and services to the auction.

The sum raised on the day brought the St George’s 2024 Christmas campaign total to 15,800 euros. Its annual festive campaign includes different initiatives to help the local community, such as the children's gift collection, the Estepona social kitchen Christmas dinner and the feed-a-family scheme.

“This year’s pub quiz was a brilliant success, the best we have done so far. We have raised 15,800 in total, but we have another 1,000 euros pledged, so we have beaten out 16,000-euro target,” France told SUR in English.