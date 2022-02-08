Family of alleged stalker killed by his victim’s father want to clear his name His widow says his reputation has been dragged through the mud following his death in Estepona

The widow of a man killed by the father of a young woman he allegedly stalked has insisted he had not been found guilty of the crime and that she wants to clear his name.

The complaint of stalking made against the deceased man, Paco, came to nothing since "it never gave rise to any legal proceedings and therefore to a final conviction," the family's lawyer, Marcos García Montes, said.

In December 2021, a man was arrested in Estepona in connection with the death of his daughter's alleged stalker. He was released on bail because, initially, the police considered it a reckless homicide and that his intention was not to kill the victim.

However, the family of the deceased have requested that the attacker be provisionally held in prison. The lawyer said they can prove that the aggressor intended to kill the alleged stalker.

Paco’s widow, Ana, said on 7 February, “People look at us as a family as if we were the worst thing in the world. As if there had been something wrong and we allowed it. That is the sorrow we have. They have thrown his name in the mud and have made it the worst thing there is to justify the aggression, when he has not ever been convicted of anything sexual.”

"Only part of the story has been told," added one of Paco’s brothers, “and it hurts to read things like that he was a stalker when it is not true and that he deserved to be killed.”

The incident between Paco and the father of the girl he is alleged to have harassed occurred at 12.30pm on Saturday 4 December, when the accused met the alleged harasser who was having coffee in a bar in Estepona. A scuffle ensued.

The assailant, according to the police, kicked the victim several times in the side. At the time of the attack, the man was wearing steel-capped boots. He denied to the judge that he had put them on in order to commit the assault, but rather, he insisted, they were part of his work uniform.

Both parties left the cafeteria separately. However, just one day later Paco began to feel unwell at home and an ambulance was called. While being assisted, he went into cardiorespiratory arrest. The patient was admitted in a critical condition to the Intensive Care Unit of a Marbella hospital and died in the operating room when he underwent emergency surgery on his spleen.

Following the complaint by the deceased's partner, the National Police station in Estepona opened the investigation that led to the arrest of the alleged perpetrator, who acknowledged the attack at all times. The Estepona court did not qualify the facts pending the autopsy.