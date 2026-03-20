Malaga city ditches slippery anti-wax liquid this Easter

Jesús Hinojosa Friday, 20 March 2026, 15:15 Share

Malaga city council has decided to stop using controversial anti-wax liquid before Easter Week processions this year.

The product, which workers from the Limasam municipal cleaning company usually apply before every procession, has generated a lot of debate over the past couple of years due to its slippery effects.

"We will no longer be spraying the liquid before processions. There will be no more slips or stains on the robes," councillor for festivities Teresa Porras has said.

According to Porras, the analyses carried out in recent months to find the formula for a protective layer that will be applied twice during Easter Week along the main pedestrian streets of the city centre have yielded optimal results.

This layer provides a rough surface, protects the pavement and allows for the daily use of high-pressure water jets to remove the wax without losing effectiveness the following day. The formula contains a kind of imperceptible grit that prevents slipping, while at the same time storing the drops of wax, so that they do not stick to the stone.

Limasam workers have worked alongside experts from the University of Malaga to find the optimal solution by mixing products and liquids.

This new formula, however, will be used from Palm Sunday to Easter Sunday, but not during the transfer of religious images to their processional thrones. Porras has stated that the city will still use the anti-wax liquid during transfers that pass through pedestrian streets in the city centre, if the brotherhoods include processions of members carrying candles.