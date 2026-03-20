What you need to know about the 'traslados' during Easter in Malaga 2026

La Virgen de la Esperanza, dressed in traditional attire, ready for the procession.

Rafael Rodríguez Málaga Friday, 20 March 2026, 11:42 | Updated 12:05h. Share

With Holy Week fast approaching and Lent drawing to a close, Malaga is preparing for its season of processions with one of its most important traditions: the traslados.

Organised by the city’s brotherhoods, the traslados involve transporting the sacred statues from ther churches to their processional thrones in preparation for Semana Santa. While smaller than the main parades, they often attract crowds,becoming a mini procession. However, some traslados are more intimate taking place inside the church in a cloistered manner.

What are the Easter traslados in Malaga? While smaller in scale than the main parades of Semana Santa, these transfers are a highlight of the local calendar. They vary significantly in style: Public transfers: These function as "mini-processions" through the neighborhood streets, often accompanied by marching bands and large crowds. Cloistered transfers: These are more intimate, solemn affairs held within the church grounds or cloisters, often featuring the recitation of the Stations of the Cross (Vía Crucis). The Enthronement: The climax of many traslados is the entronización, the precise and dramatic moment when the heavy wooden or silver statues are physically hoisted and secured onto their thrones.

The traslados will continue until the Saturday before Palm Sunday, with some taking place during the week of Semana Santa itself. Notable figures include el Cristo de Ánimas de Ciegos de las Reales Cofradías Fusionadas (Wednesday), el Crucificado de la Buena Muerte de la Congregación de Mena (Thursday), los Cristos victorianos del Amor and el Yacente de la Paz y la Unidad (Good Friday).

What's new this year?

New this year, the Cofradía del Rescate will depart from the Santuario de la Victoria on Friday, March 20, due to ongoing works at its usual chapel. The route has also been extended and will feature the Cruz del Humilladero marching band.

Also new is the rescheduling of La Cena, which will take place on Friday evening rather rhan its traditional Saturday morning slot following the opening proclamation.

Meanwhile, El Sepulcro has been brought forward to Good Friday rather than Saturday.

Friday 20 March

Las Lanzas (The spears)

Figures: Virgen de la Encarnación y Amor Divino

Location: Chapel callejera (Calle San Vicente Ferrer).

Time: 6:00 am

Route: San Vicente Ferrer, Filipinas, Domingo Savio, Berrocal, Domingo Lozano, Juan Sánchez, José María Coopello, Rivas Fernández, Avenida de la Purísima, and José Antonio Aragonés.

Nueva Esperanza (New Hope)

Figures: Nazareno del Perdón and Virgen of Nueva Esperanza.

Location: Parish de Santa Ana and San Joaquín (Nueva Málaga).

Time: 8:00 pm

Route: Parroquia de Santa Ana y San Joaquín, plaza de Don José María Ortega, calle Maestro Pablo Luna, calle Sondalezas, colegio de Gamarra (por la calle Doctor Lazarraga), estación en colegio de Gamarra (9:45 pm), Carril de Gamarra, calle Rosa, calle Magistrado Salvador Barberá, Camino de Castillejos y casa de hermandad (11:30 pm).

Music: Zamarrilla Marching Band.

Paloma

Figure: Jesús de la Puente del Cedrón.

Location: Chapel de La Paloma (Centre).

Time: 8:00 pm

Route: Procession through the cloister with the recitation of the Stations of the Cross and the enthronement of the Lord. Subsequently, the ceremony will take place in which the privilege of lighting the “Marías” candles on the candelabra of the throne of the Virgin of La Paloma is granted, a ceremony known as the “Lighting of the Marías, in memory of Father Gámez.”

Music: Performed by José Miguel Navarro.﻿

Salud (Health)

Figure: Cristo de la Esperanza en su Gran Amor

Location: Parish church of San Pablo (Trinidad).

Time: 8:00 pm

Route: Cloistered procession and enthronement of the Cristo de la Esperanza en su Gran Amor.

Music: Musical chapel.

Rescate

Figures: Jesús del Rescate and Virgen de Gracia.

Location: Santuario de la Victoria (Victoria).

Time: 8:30 pm

Route: Santuario de la Victoria, Plaza del Santuario, San Patricio, Cristo de la Epidemia, Plaza de Mendizábal, Puerto Parejo, Párroco Ruiz Furest, Plaza de la Victoria, Victoria, Agua, and the Casa hermandad.

Music: Cruz del Humilladero Marching Band.

Esperanza (Hope)

Figures: Nazareno del Paso and Virgen de la Esperanza.

Location: Basilica of La Esperanza

Time: 9:00 pm, following the Stations of the Cross, which will begin at 8:00 pm

Route: Hilera and Casa hermandad.

Music: Musical Chapel of the Esperanza Band and the Santa Vera Cruz (Los Verdes) Choir from Alhaurín el Grande.

Notes: On this very day, a twinning ceremony will take place with the Confraternita di Maria Santissima Addolorata di Enna (Italy) as an expression of fraternal communion and spiritual bond between the two organisations.

Cena (The Last Supper)

Figures: Jesús de la Sagrada Cena y Virgen de la Paz.

Location: Santo Domingo parish church (El Perchel).

Time: 9:30 pm

Route: Parish Church of Santo Domingo, Plaza de Fray Alonso de Santo Tomás, San Jacinto, Puente de la Esperanza, Prim, Plaza de Arriola, Sagasta, Olozaga, Sebastián Souvirón, Plaza Félix Sáenz, Nueva, Especería, Cisneros, Fajardo, Compañía, Plazuela Virgen de la Paz, and the Casa hermandad (11:45 pm).

Music: Virgen de la Estrella Music Group, from Dos Hermanas (Seville)

Crucifixión

Figures: Cristo de la Crucifixión y Virgen del Mayor Dolor en su Soledad.

Location: Buen Pastor Parish (El Ejido).

Time: 9:45 pm, following the Mass that begins at 9:00 pm

Route: Diego de Siloé, Hermosilla, plazuela del Cristo de la Crucifixión, and the Casa hermandad.

Music: Nuestra Señora del Carmen Doloroso Musical Chapel.

Estudiantes (Students)

Figures: Cristo Coronado de Espinas y Virgen de Gracia y Esperanza.

Location: Church of Santo Cristo de la Salud (Centre).

Time: 10:00 pm

Route: Church of Santo Cristo de la Salud, Compañía, Plaza de la Constitución, Granada, Plaza del Carbón, Plaza del Siglo, Granada, San Agustín, Císter, Alcazabilla, and Casa hermandad.

Music: Nuestra Señora de la Soledad de Mena Marching Band.

Sunday 22 March

Esperanza y Refugio (vuelta) (Hope and Refuge (return))

Figure: Virgen de la Esperanza y Refugio de los Anciano

Location: Tinglado de la Plaza Garo.

Time: 11:30 am

Route: Plaza Garo, Carraca, Arroyo de los Ángeles, Pasaje Covadonga, Yermo, Juan García Hortelano, Pedro Gómez Sancho, Cuesta del Asilo, and Asilo de los Ángeles.

Music: Musical ensemble of the Virgen del Rocío band.

Piedad (Piety)

Figure:Virgen de la Piedad

Location: Virgen Milagrosa y San Dámaso Papa Parish (El Molinillo).

Time: 11:00 am

Route: Virgen Milagrosa y San Dámaso Papa Parish, Almona, Cruz del Molinillo, Ollerías, Cabello, Parras, Cruz del Molinillo, y Alderete.

Music: Zamarrilla Marching Band.

Sangre (Blood)

Figures: Cristo de la Sangre y Virgen de Consolación y Lágrimas.

Location: Parish of San Felipe Neri (Center/Molinillo).

Time: 11:30 am., following the 10 am Mass.

Route: Plazuela Santísimo Cristo de la Sangre, Parras, Cruz del Molinillo, Alderete, San Bartolomé, Cruz del Molinillo, Ollerías, Carretería, Dos Aceras, and the Casa hermandad.

Music: Virgen de la Trinidad Symphonic Band, following the Dolorosa.

Gitanos

Figures: Jesús de la Columna and Virgen de la O.

Location: Parish Church of Los Santos Mártires (Centre).

Time: 5:00 pm

Route: Plaza de los Mártires, Comedias, Méndez Núñez, Casapalma, Álamos, Cárcer, Plaza de Jerónimo Cuervo, Ramos Marín, Frailes, and the Casa hermandad (7:00 pm).

Music: The Gitanos’ band of bugles and drums.

Pollinica

Location: Church of San Agustín (Centre).

Time: 6:00 pm

Route: San Agustín, Plaza Jesús Castellanos, Granada, Plaza de la Merced, Madre de Dios, Montaño, Plaza de Montaño, Guerrero, Gaona, Plazuela Santísimo Cristo de la Sangre, Parras, and the Casa hermandad.

Music: Vera Cruz de Campillos musical group.

Prendimiento

Figures: Jesús del Prendimiento and Virgen del Gran Perdón.

Location: Parish Church of the Divina Pastora de las Almas y Santa Teresa (Capuchinos).

Time: 6:00 pm

Route: Parish of the Divina Pastora, Capuchinos Square, Eduardo Domínguez Ávila, San Juan Bosco, Callejón del Sanatorio, Sagrado Corazón de Jesús Hospital (ceremony with the sick), Callejón del Sanatorio, San Juan Bosco, Eduardo Domínguez Ávila, Plaza Capuchinos (unveiling of the monument marking the brotherhood’s centennial), Alameda Capuchinos, Miguel Bueno Lara, San Millán, Casa hermandad (10:15 pm).

Music: Virgen del Rocío Marching Band.

Notes: During the procession, the brotherhood will unveil a monument to Jesús del Prendimiento to mark the corporation’s centennial. It will take place around 9:00 pm in Plaza de Capuchinos; the work is by sculptor Juan Vega.

Huerto﻿

Figures: Jesús del Huerto and Virgen de la Concepción.

Location: Mártires Parish (Centre).

Time: 6:00 pm

Route: Mártires, San Juan de Dios Square, Coronado, Pozos Dulces, Pericón Alley, Jardín Vertical Square, Gordón Passage, Arco de la Cabeza, Plaza Virgen de las Penas, Pozos Dulces, Compañía, Santos, San Juan, Sebastián Souvirón, Plaza Arriola, Santo Domingo Bridge, Pasillo de Santo Domingo, Plaza de la Religiosa Filipense Dolores Márquez, Padre Jorge Lamothe, and the Casa hermandad.

Music: Virgen de la Caridad Music Chapel (Señor) and Virgen de la Concepción Music Chapel (Dolorosa).

Mediadora

Figures:Nazareno Redentor del Mundo y Virgen Mediadora de la Salvación.

Location: San Patricio Parish (Huelin).

Time: 6:00 pm

Route: San Patricio Parish, La Hoz, Infantes, Las Navas, Chapel of the Virgin of Carmen in Huelin, Garcerán, La Hoz, Ayala, Goya, Jardines de la Abadía Square, Amadeo Vives, Maestro Alonso, Maestro Chapí, Cómico Riquelme, and the Casa hermandad (8:30 pm).

Music: Maestro Eloy García Band of the Archconfraternity of the Expiration accompanying La Dolorosa.

Fusionadas

Figures: Jesús de Azotes y Columna, Cristo de la Exaltación, and Virgen del Mayor Dolor with San Juan Evangelista.

Location: San Juan Parish Church (Centre)

Time: 6:00 pm

Route: San Juan Parish Church, San Juan Calle, Félix Sáenz Square, Nueva Calle, Especería Calle, Cisneros Calle, Santa Isabel Alley, and the brotherhood’s headquarters.

Music: Cornet and drum band of Cristo de la Redención from Benalmádena (Azotes and Columna), musical group from Fusionadas (Exaltación), and the Esperanza band (Virgen del Mayor Dolor).

Humillación

Figure: Jesús de la Humillación (vía crucis).

Location: Parish Church of Santo Domingo.

Time: 7:30 pm

Route: Inside the church.

Notes: Kissing of the feet of the Lord, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Penas (Sorrows)

Figure:Cristo de la Agonía.

Location: Oratorio de Santa María Reina (Centro/Pozos Dulces)

Time: 7:30 pm

Route: Entronización del Cristo de la Agonía.

Music: José Miguel Navarro Martín on the organ and soprano María Lourdes Benítez.

Monday 23 March

Humildad (Humility)

Figure: Cristo de la Humildad.

Location: Sanctuary de La Victoria (La Victoria).

Time: 9:30 pm

Route: Cloistered procession.

Music: Gregorian chant choir.

Tuesday 24 March

Salutación

Figure: Nazareno de la Salutación.

Location: Parish de San Felipe Neri (Centre).

Time: 9:00 pm

Route: Cloistered procession and Stations of the Cross of the Nazareno de la Salutación

Music: Featuring soprano Elena Esperanza and the brass section of the San Lorenzo Mártir musical group.

Wednesday 25 March

El Cristo Coronado de Espinas and la Virgen de Gracia y Esperanza, on the traslado platform. Sur

Medinaceli

Figures: Jesús de Medinaceli y Virgen de la Candelaria..

Location: Parish of St. Thomas Aquinas (Martiricos).

Time: 6:30 pm

Route: Parish of St. Thomas Aquinas, Salvador Dalí, Toledo, Doctor Marañón Avenue, Vázquez Díaz, Conde de Ferrería Square, Conde de Toreno, Poeta Salvador Ibarra España, Poeta Narciso Franquelo Martín, and Poeta Bernardo de la Torre.

Music: Jesús Nazareno de Almogía Bugle and Drum Band.

Dolores del Puerto

Figures: Cristo de Hermandad y Caridad y Virgen de los Dolores.

Location:Nuestra Señora de los Dolores Parish Church (Puerto de la Torre).

Time: 7:00 pm

Route: Nuestra Señora de los Dolores Parish, Lope de Rueda, and the Casa hermandad.

Music: Vera Cruz de Almogía Cornet and Drum Band.

Luz y Mar

Figures: Cristo Luz del Mundo and Virgen del Mar.

Location: Virgen del Camino Parish (Nuevo San Andrés).

Time: 8:30 pm

Route: Plaza del Padre Damián de Molokai, Emilio Lafuente Alcántara, and Plaza de las Tres Cruces.

Music: Carmen Doloroso Music Chapel.

Salesians

Figures: Cristo de las Penas y Virgen del Auxilio.

Location: Santuario de María Auxiliadora (Capuchinos).

Time: 9:00 pm

(Prior to this, a request for permission will be made to María Auxiliadora at 8:45 pm inside the church.)

Route: Eduardo Domínguez Ávila and the Casa hermandad. The event concludes with the enthronement of the Crucified Christ.

Music: Performance by a choir.

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Thursday 26 March

Descendimiento (Descent)

Statues: Cristo del Descendimiento, Virgen del Santo Sudario y Virgen de las Angustias.

Location: Chapel del Hospital Noble (La Malagueta)

Time: 8:00 pm

Route: Chapel del Sagrado Descendimiento, plaza del general Torrijos (vial Hospital Noble), paseo de Reding (vial aparcamiento), Manuel Martín Estévez y casa hermandad.

Music: Ronco drums and the musical ensemble of the Maestro Eloy García de la Expiración band.

Verdad y Sagrario

Figures: Jesús de la Verdad and Virgen del Sagrario.

Location: San José Obrero Parish (Carranque).

Time: 8:00 pm

Route: San José Obrero Parish, Plaza Pío XII, Virgen del Rocío, and the pavilion.

Music: In silence.

El Rico

Figures: Jesús Nazareno El Rico y Virgen del Amor.

Location: Santiago Parish (Centre).

Time: 8:30 pm

Route: Santiago Parish, Granada, San Agustín, Císter, Cañón, Cortina del Muelle, Plaza de la Aduana, Alcazabilla, Plaza de Jesús El Rico, Victoria, and the Casa hermandad.

Music: Nuestra Señora de la Soledad de Mena Marching Band.

Rocío

Figures: Nazareno de los Pasos and Virgen del Rocío.

Location: San Lázaro Parish Church (Victoria).

Time: 8:30 pm

Route: Plaza del Victoria, Cristo de la Epidemia, Puerto Parejo, Párroco Ruiz Furest, and the Casa hermandad.

Music: Camareta de la Vera Cruz de Campillos (Lord) and Virgen del Rocío marching band (Virgin).

Amor y Caridad (Love and Charity)﻿

Figure: Virgen de la Caridad

Location: Sanctuary de La Victoria (Victoria).

Time: 9:15 pm

Route: Plazuela Cristo del Amor, Mitjana, Isabel la Católica, Gordón, Fernando el Católico, and the Casa hermandad. During the procession, the Seven Sorrows of Mary will be read.

Music: Caeli Musical Chapel.

Pasión

Figures: Nazareno de la Pasión y Virgen del Amor Doloroso.

Location: Parroquia de los Mártires.

Time: 10:00 PM.

Route: Cloistered procession.

Music: Tenor Luis María Pacetti, accompanied on the organ by Adrián López.

Zoom The figures of Jesús de la Pollinica and la Virgen del Amparo ready for the procession on Sunday 22 March. Sur

Friday 27 March

Sepulcro﻿

Figures: Cristo del Sepulcro y Virgen de la Soledad

Location: Church def Santa Ana del Císter.

Time: 7:30 pm

Route: Church of Santa Ana, Císter, Alcazabilla, and the Casa hermandad. Once inside the Casa hermandad, the Lord will be enthroned on his catafalque.

Music: None.

Monte Calvario

Figure: Virgen del Monte Calvario

Location: Chapel del Monte Calvario (Victoria).

Time: 7:30 pm

Route: Via Dolorosa of Monte Calvario, Amargura, Plaza de Alfonso XII, Plaza del Santuario, and Santuario de la Victoria.

Music: None.

Viñeros

Figures: Nazareno de Viñeros y Virgen del Traspaso y Soledad de Viñeros..

Location: Church of La Aurora y Divina Providencia (Centre).

Time: 8:30 pm

Route: Church of La Aurora y Divina Providencia, Andrés Pérez, Arco de la Cabeza, Puerta de Antequera, Carretería, Biedmas, Plaza de los Viñeros, and the Casa hermandad.

Music: Voces de Viñeros Choir.

Dolores del Puente

Figure: Cristo del Perdón.

Location: Parish Church of Santo Domingo (El Perchel).

Time: 9:00 pm

Route: Cloistered procession and enthronement of the Cristo del Perdón.

Music: Woodwind quartet, which will perform an adaptation of the Offertory from the Mass dedicated to the Santísimo Cristo del Perdón.

Santa Cruz

Figure: Virgen de los Dolores en su Amparo y Misericordia.

Location: San Felipe Neri Parish (Centro/Molinillo).

Time: 9:00 pm

Route: Procession of the Virgin of Sorrows in her Amparo y Misericordia.

Music: Piano.

Expiración

Figures: Cristo de la Expiración and Virgen de los Dolores.

Location: San Pedro Parish (El Perchel).

Time: 9:15 pm

Route: Parish Church of San Pedro, Plaza de San Pedro, Avenida de la Aurora, Ancha del Carmen, Medelllín, Peregrino, Plaza de Toros Vieja, Parish Church of El Carmen (10:15 pm), Ancha del Carmen, Avenida de la Aurora, Cristo de la Expiración, and the Casa hermandad (11:00 pm).

Music: Antiguos Alumnos de la Archicofradía de la Expiración Band (Christ) and Maestro Eloy García Band, of the Archicofradía de la Expiración (Virgin).

Dolores de San Juan

Figure: Cristo de la Redención.

Location: San Juan Parish (Centre).

Schedule: Around 9:30 pm, following the main service at the parish. The Crucified Christ will be available for veneration from 10 am to 7:45 pm

Route: Cloistered procession and enthronement of the Christ of Redemption.

Music: Ambrosian chant “Redemptor meus vivit” (Gregorian Miserere).

Santo Traslado

Figures: Cristo del Santo Traslado y Virgen de la Soledad.

Location: Parish Church of San Pablo (Trinidad).

Time: 10:00 pm

Route: Plaza de San Pablo, Zamorano, Tiro, Trinidad, and the Casa hermandad.

Music: Carmen Music Chapel

Mena

Figure: Virgen de la Soledad

Location: Parish Church of Santo Domingo (El Perchel).

Time: 10:30 pm

Route: Plaza Fray Alonso de Santo Tomás and the Casa hermandad.

Music: Vocal group ‘Lumen Laudis’.

Saturday 28 March

Cautivo

Figures: Jesús Cautivo y Virgen de la Trinidad.

Location: Parish Church of San Pablo (Trinidad).

Time: 8:00 am, following the Mass for the Dead, which begins at 7:00 am

Route: Parish Church of San Pablo, Plaza de San Pablo, Jara, Jaboneros, Don Juan de Austria, Avenida Gálvez Ginachero, Plaza del Hospital Civil (station with the sick at the hospital grounds), Avenida de Barcelona, La Regente, Sevilla (offering at the Jesús Cautivo Health Center), Trinidad (station in front of the Santo Traslado Casa hermandad), Plaza de Jesús Cautivo, and Casa hermandad (1:00 pm).

Music: Jesús Cautivo Cornet and Drum Band (up to the Hospital Civil), and Virgen de la Trinidad Symphonic Band (from the hospital to the Casa hermandad).

Dulce Nombre

Figures: Jesús de la Soledad and Virgen del Dulce Nombre

Location: Parish Church of La Divina Pastora and Santa Teresa (Capuchinos)

Time: 11:30 am

Route: Plaza de Capuchinos (gardens) to the pavilion.

Music: In silence.

Misericordia (Mercy)

﻿Figures: Jesús de la Misericordia y Virgen del Gran Poder

Location: Parish Church of Our Lady of Carmen (El Perchel).

Time: 6:00 pm

Route: Parish Church of Nuestra Señora del Carmen, Plaza de Toros Vieja, La Serna, Cuartelejo, Angosta del Carmen, Montalbán, Conde Duque de Olivares, Peregrino, Medellín, Cuarteles, Avenida de la Aurora, Ancha del Carmen, La Serna, Casa hermandad.

Music: Nuestra Señora del Carmen Bugle and Drum Corps (Christ) and Cruz del Humilladero Marching Band (Virgin).

Zamarrilla

﻿Figures: Cristo de los Milagros y Virgen de la Amargura

Location: Zamarrilla Chapel (Trinidad).

Time: 6:30 pm

Route: Zamarrilla Chapel, Martínez Maldonado, Barcelona, Trinidad, Plaza de Montes, Carril, Mármoles, and the Casa hermandad (8:30 pm).

Music: Behind the Christ, the Carmen Doloroso musical chapel; behind the Virgin’s throne, the Zamarrilla band.

Sentencia

Figures: Jesús de la Sentencia y Virgen del Rosario

Location: Santiago Parish Church (Centre).

Time: 9:00 pm

Route: Santiago Parish, Granada; Jesús Castellanos Square, Granada; Niño de Guevara; Cañuelo de San Bernardo; Beatas; Cárcer; Jerónimo Cuervo Square; Ramos Marín; Frailes; and the Casa hermandad (11:00 pm).

Music: San Lorenzo Mártir Music Group.

The "Big Two" (Holy Week Weekday Transfers) Wednesday, 1 April: Fusionadas (Cristo de Ánimas), 11:00 am from San Juan Parish. Accompanied by the Parachute Brigade (BRIPAC). Maundy Thursday, 2 April,Mena (The Legionnaires): 12:00 pm at Santo Domingo.

The Spanish Legion disembarks at Pier 2 at 10:00 am and marches through the city centre before the most famous enthronement in Spain. These two processions are particularly significant as they are accompanied by the Spanish Army, showing a close relationship between the church and the military. They sing the solemn anthem "El Novio de la Muerte," and carry the Cristo de la Buena Muerte, regarded as one of the most famous religious spectacles in Spain.

Wednesday 1 April

Fusionadas

Figure: Cristo de Ánimas de Ciegos.

Location: San Juan Parish (Centre).

Time: 11:00 am

Route: San Juan Parish, San Juan, Plaza de Félix Sáenz, Nueva, Especería, Cisneros, Pasillo de Santa Isabel, and Casa hermandad.

Music: Parachute Brigade (BRIPAC) Band.

Maundy Thursday (2 April)

Mena

Figure: Cristo de la Buena Muerte.

Location: Parish Church of Santo Domingo (El Perchel).

Time: 12:00 pm

Route: Plaza Fray Alonso de Santo Tomás and the Casa hermandad, where the enthronement of the Crucified Christ of the Good Death will take place.

Music: Military Band and Legion Band.

Notes: The Legion will disembark at 10:00 am at the Port (Pier 2). Following this, the Legion procession will march through Plaza de la Marina, Molina Lario, Plaza del Obispo, Molina Lario, Plaza del Siglo, Plaza del Carbón, Granada, Calderería, Plaza de Uncibay, Méndez Núñez, Tejón y Rodríguez, Carretería, Pasillo de Santa Isabel, Puente de la Esperanza, San Jacinto, Plaza de La Legión Española, and Plaza Fray Alonso de Santo Tomás.

Good Friday (3 April)

Amor (Love)

Figure: Cristo del Amor.

Location: Santuario de la Victoria (Victoria).

Time: 10:30 am, Stations of the Cross.

Route: Santuario de Santa María de la Victoria, Plazuela Cristo del Amor, Conde de Tendilla, Fernando el Católico, and the Casa hermandad.

Music: Ubi Caritas Choir.

Monte Calvario

Figure: Cristo Yacente de la Paz y la Unidad

Location: Hermitage del Monte Calvario (Victoria).

Time: 3:00 pm

Route: Via Dolorosa, Amargura, Plaza de Alfonso XII, Plaza del Santuario, and Basilica of La Victoria.

Music: None.