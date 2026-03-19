US citizens in Malaga: Register to vote for 2026 midterms at local drop-in sessions

Jennie Rhodes Thursday, 19 March 2026, 11:04 Share

US citizens living in Malaga province are being encouraged to attend drop-in voter registration events which are taking place in Fuengirola and Nerja in the coming weeks.

Where to register for the US elections in Malaga province Stones Café on Calle Jacinto Benavente in Fuengirola on Wednesday 25 March from 5.30 to 7.30pm Los Huertos del Sevillano on Calle Huertos in Nerja on Wednesday 8 April from 4 until 6pm

Vote from Abroad is holding the sessions where the organisation says, "All US citizens are invited to request their ballots for the critical 2026 elections" and that "trained personnel will be present to provide assistance".

The first session is taking place at Stones Café on Calle Jacinto Benavente in Fuengirola on Wednesday 25 March from 5.30 to 7.30pm. The second session is taking place at Los Huertos del Sevillano on Calle Huertos in Nerja on Wednesday 8 April from 4 until 6pm.

Vote from Abroad volunteer in Malaga, Carey Ramos, said, "We hope many US citizens will take advantage of this opportunity to meet their compatriots and make sure their voices are heard this year."

Ramos went on to explain that Vote from Abroad is a non-partisan offshoot of Democrats Abroad, which was established because "of our belief that every US citizen living abroad should be able to express their voice through the voting process, whatever their political beliefs happen to be".

The volunteer staff works year-round to update the instructions and information on the website. "Each state runs its own elections, so local rules and dates must be tracked carefully," Ramos explained. There is also a helpdesk of volunteers who respond to web inquiries.

For further information about the organisation or sessions being held in Malaga email: votefromabroadmalaga@gmail.com or visit votefromabroad.org.