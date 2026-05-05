How to choose the best health insurance according to your lifestyle

SUR in English Málaga 05/05/2026 a las 17:25h.

Choosing suitable health insurance is a key decision to ensure wellbeing. For this reason, it is important to check that the chosen policy meets personal needs, fits your stage of life, and allows access to high‑quality healthcare.

Choosing health insurance if you are an expat

For expatriates, choosing good health insurance is essential in order to gain peace of mind. In this case, the policy must be valid for obtaining a Visa or Residence permit in Spain. In addition, it is essential that the company has multilingual staff and documentation available in different languages.

Another important factor is access to a prestigious medical directory in order to feel secure when facing unforeseen circumstances. This should also include international hospitals and medical centres with translation services, to avoid language barriers and to be able to understand diagnoses and treatments clearly.

Choosing health insurance for a family

In the case of families, the priority is for the health insurance to have broad and complete coverage that protects the different members. Therefore, it is important that it includes services such as paediatrics, gynaecology, and a variety of medical specialities.

It is also advisable to look for companies that offer family promotions and discounts, as this can represent significant savings without losing the quality of the service.

Choosing health insurance for an older person

For older people, health insurance must provide a sense of security. For this reason, it is essential to have quick access to specialists and prestigious medical centres, avoiding long waiting lists. This will allow faster diagnoses and effective treatments.

Another aspect to consider is financial planning. For this purpose, insurance policies without co‑payments are ideal, as they allow access to the medical services included in the policy without any additional cost. It is also important to have medical check‑ups and coverage for prostheses.

In addition, it is crucial to choose a company that offers lifelong coverage by contract, in order to avoid the difficulty of having to find another insurer once illnesses have already developed. Companies such as ASSSA offer contracting up to 79 years of age and provide a guarantee of non‑cancellation of the policy.

Choosing health insurance if you are a student

If you are an international student, it is especially important that the company offers personalised assistance in different languages and that the insurance meets the requirements for a Study Visa in Spain. The insurance must have no co‑payments and must provide full coverage from the first day (with no waiting periods).

It should be practical and adapted to a more dynamic lifestyle, which makes agility in different procedures essential, as well as easy access to specialists without long waiting lists.

Furthermore, it is crucial that it offers flexibility in the contracting process, so that it can adapt to the length of your studies, and that it includes online contracting, like ASSSA’s student insurance, allowing you to arrange it in advance from the comfort of your home.

Health insurance for different stages of life

ASSSA, a health insurance company with more than 90 years of experience, adapts to all these circumstances and offers insurance for different needs, with medical, surgical, and hospital coverage.

They have a high level of specialisation in expatriates, personalised assistance in different languages, and policies that are valid for obtaining a Visa or Residence permit in Spain. They also have an extensive medical network with high‑quality centres, hospitals with language services, and immediate access to specialists.

Alongside this, ASSSA offers benefits such as lifelong coverage, insurance without co‑payments, and no increase in the premium due to age, as well as exclusive discounts and promotions to provide peace of mind and wellbeing to their policyholders.

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