Bank opens new service in Malaga to support international clients

SUR in English Friday, 20 March 2026, 13:35 Share

A Spanish bank has launched a new service for international clients and new residents choosing to settle in Malaga city.

Banco Sabadell has announced that its Welcome Corner is a comprehensive space offering specialised services for individuals in the process of moving to the city.

In recent years Malaga has become one of the country’s most dynamic hubs for attracting talent and capital. It is this arrival of qualified professionals and families seeking to settle in a competitive environment offering a high quality of life that has prompted the bank's initiative.

The main functions of the Welcome Corner, says the bank, include the swift opening of accounts, personalised advice on banking products and services, guidance on financial procedures and support with the initial financial steps required to settle in Spain.

“With this opening, Banco Sabadell is launching a flagship service dedicated entirely to the specific needs of non-residents and expatriates in Malaga, as well as international companies and partners, while also becoming a hub offering a tailored range of products for this group,” said Juan Krauel, Banco Sabadell’s regional director for the south of Spain.

The Welcome Corner, backed by a team with in-depth knowledge of the local market and the city’s institutional framework, is located at the Atarazanas branch of the bank in Malaga city.

Services will be provided in various languages, with the aim of supporting clients and partners from over 40 countries.

Malaga's will be the bank's third Welcome Hub in Spain as the service is already operating in Madrid and Barcelona.

Malaga has experienced strong growth in recent years as a hub for technology and business. The arrival of multinational companies and the increase in the number of international professionals have made the city a strategic location.