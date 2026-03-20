Harley Davidson rally rumbles back along Benalmádena Costa

Tony Bryant Benalmádena. Friday, 20 March 2026, 10:30 Share

The passion for two wheels returns to the Costa del Sol with the 3rd Benalmádena Harley Davidson Club Andalucía rally, which takes place on the town's fairground from Friday 20 to Sunday 22 March. This popular three-day event will become the epicentre of Andalusian motorcycling, bringing together hundreds of bikers from all over Spain.

Organised by Benalmádena town hall, Muya Eventos and the Harley Davidson Club Andalucía, the event attracts owners and fanatics who are driven by a passion for spectacular Harleys, noted for a style of customisation that gave rise to the chopper motorcycle style.

The gathering will feature live concerts with local bands, a market area offering clothes, accessories and merchandise, as well as a diverse culinary selection offered by the food trucks.

The event kicks off on Friday with the official opening and a night of rock. Saturday will be the main day, featuring a motorcycle tour around Benalmádena, a trophy presentation for the most spectacular motorcycle and more live performances until the early hours.

Among the groups lined up for the event are TNT, a rock band that performs an ACDC tribute. Other bands include Rent a Kar, Turpin Covers, Lady Punk, Flame Rock, Daniel Song and Puto Vizio.

On Sunday, the live music will continue from midday, rounding off a weekend that is becoming a landmark event on the Andalusian biker scene.