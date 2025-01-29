Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The mayor, José María García Urbano (3r), at the laying of the foundation stone of the boulevard. SUR
New boulevard will complete transformation of 'Garden of the Costa del Sol' town

It will include squares, promenades, water features and parks, with the idea that it serves as a meeting point for people in Estepona

María Albarral

Estepona

Wednesday, 29 January 2025, 12:16

Estepona town hall has laid the first stone for the construction of its grand boulevard, a symbolic act that started the project which promises to be the culmination of the urban transformation the town has undergone in the last decade and which will involve the creation of a large public space in the heart of the Costa del Sol resort.

This new municipal project is being developed on Avenidas San Lorenzo and España, between the new town hall, the promenade and the town centre, and includes the creation of a large pedestrian boulevard with leisure areas. It also includes a new underground car park with capacity for more than 300 vehicles and will employ the municipal parking network system at a cost of one euro per day for the user.

At the symbolic ceremony the mayor of Estepona José María García Urbano was accompanied by representatives of Itercon, the company awarded the contract, as well as residents of the town. He explained the importance of this project "which puts an end to the transformation of the urban area of Estepona, and which has become a symbol of the commitment of this town hall to sustainability and quality of life, structuring new spaces open to citizens".

Budget

The work, which began last October, has a completion period of 18 months, after the company reduced the initial deadline by two months. It has also reduced the budget to 17.3 million euros.

Estepona's new boulevard is being developed in line with the Spanish urban agenda's roadmap, with a triple focus on social, economic and environmental sustainability. The work will merge the pedestrian boulevard to the old N340 road - now known as Mediterráneo - generating one of the best promenades in the country - with the renovated historic centre, known as the 'Garden of the Costa del Sol', according to the town hall.

It will include squares, promenades, water features and parks, with the idea that it serves as a meeting point for people. It also integrates areas reserved for taxi ranks, loading and unloading bays for local shops, parking for motorbikes, electric vehicles and bicycle parking, with a clear commitment to improving transport.

