Eleven aircraft tackle major forest fire declared in Casares
112 incident

More than a hundred wildfire specialists on the ground are currently working to try to stabilise the blaze

SUR

Malaga

Tuesday, 23 July 2024, 18:33

A forest fire was declared at around 5pm this Tuesday (23 July) in the Sierra Crestellina area, in the municipality of Casares in Malaga province, according to the Junta de Andalucía's specialist Plan Infoca brigade.

More than a hundred professionals (two forest fire brigades, two reinforcement brigades, two operations technicians, one environmental agent), 11 aerial resources and two heavy fire-fighting vehicles have been sent to the area and are currently working to stabilise the wildfire.

