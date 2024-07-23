Eleven aircraft tackle major forest fire declared in Casares

112 incident
Sections
Highlight
SUR
Malaga
Tuesday, 23 July 2024, 18:33
Opciones para compartir
A forest fire was declared at around 5pm this Tuesday (23 July) in the Sierra Crestellina area, in the municipality of Casares in Malaga province, according to the Junta de Andalucía's specialist Plan Infoca brigade.
More than a hundred professionals (two forest fire brigades, two reinforcement brigades, two operations technicians, one environmental agent), 11 aerial resources and two heavy fire-fighting vehicles have been sent to the area and are currently working to stabilise the wildfire.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.