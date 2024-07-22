Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Helicopters are working to extinguish the forest fire. Josele
Watch as helicopters tackle blaze after forest fire declared in Nagüeles area of Marbella
The wildfire was declared just after 5pm and several units of the Junta's Plan Infoca brigade are currently on the scene battling the flames

María Albarral

Monday, 22 July 2024, 19:00

Andalucía's specialist Plan Infoca forest fire brigade declared a wildfire in the Nagüeles area of Marbella, at around 5.15pm this Monday afternoon (22 July).

Two semi-heavy helicopters, a super Puma helicopter, two ground-loading aircraft, one coordination planee, two groups of forest firefighters, two Brica brigades of reinforcement firefighters, two operations technicians, an environmental agent, a fire fighting vehicle and an Advanced Unit of Analysis and Monitoring of Fires (UNASIF) have been mobilised to the scene.

The high temperatures and the wind are complicating the firefighting work. 112 Andalucía reports that for the moment there is no risk to homes and no traffic cuts have been carried out. However the emergency services coordination staff are keeping a close eye on the evolution of the fire.

