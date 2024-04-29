Carer arrested after 18,000 euros goes missing from the woman she was looking after in Casares

SUR Malaga Monday, 29 April 2024, 17:42 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

A carer has been arrested for fraud after allegedly stealing 18,000 euros from a woman she was looking after in Casares, near Estepona, on the Costa del Sol.

A Guardia Civil investigation was launched in January after the 67-year-old victim told police that money had been taken from her bank account and her debit card, and she suspected her carer, a 34-year-old Colombian woman, to be behind it.

Police then discovered the carer had been making withdrawals of large amounts of cash, since January, from the ATM cash machines of bank branches in the towns of Casares and Estepona, making total unauthorised transactions to the value of 18,000 euros. Abusing the victim's trust, the woman took the victim's debit card and the security access codes.