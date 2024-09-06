These are the eight dates in September when strike action has been called at all nine ITV vehicle testing centres across Malaga province

José Rodríguez Cámara Malaga Friday, 6 September 2024, 14:16 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The more than three hundred ITV technical vehicle inspection employees in the province of Malaga have been called to strike on 19, 20, 21, 23, 26, 27, 28 and 30 September. The measure, as Rafael Morales, secretary of organisation and communication of CCOO-Veiasa union, explained is mainly due to the lack of agreement with Verificaciones Industriales de Andalucía, the company appointed by the Junta regional government to run the service, in the negotiations to update the agreement that governs the staff.

The union leader said that the last agreement that sets the conditions of these employees is from 2008, so it has been, he pointed out, sixteen years without being updated. The strikes, which seek "the closure of all the centres" are across the whole of the Andalucía region and would affect the nine technical vehicle inspection centres in the province of Malaga. There are seventy in the whole of the region, spread over the eight provinces, with a total workforce of 1,700 people.

"The agreement has been denounced since 2017 and, despite the various meetings we have held with the Veiasa management and even with the regional ministry, there has been no progress towards signing a new collective agreement. The proposals they make to us are so that we stay the same or even worse than with the agreement we have. We don't think it's acceptable to maintain the same conditions as in 2008," he said.

This lack of understanding, argued the union official, has direct consequences on the day-to-day work of the staff, such as "wage differences of up to 800 euros between colleagues doing the same job", as well as other issues, such as the lack of internal promotion.

"From the UGT and CCOO unions, following the roadmap set by Veiasa workers in the consultation with the workforce, we are taking the next step, the closure of all the company's centres with the sole objective of achieving the signing of a fourth collective agreement in accordance with the labour and social reality of public employees in Andalucía," the two trade union organisations make clear in the joint statement they have prepared to announce the call for strike action.

The technical vehicle inspection centres in Malaga province are located on the Guadalhorce industrial estate, El Viso and El Palo (in the city), Algarrobo, San Pedro Alcántara, Ronda, Estepona, Antequera and Las Lagunas de Mijas.