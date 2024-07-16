Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Foreign driver clocked doing 218km/h on Costa del Sol&#039;s AP-7 motorway
Foreign driver clocked doing 218km/h on Costa del Sol's AP-7 motorway

The high-end vehicle, spotted in Mijas doing almost 100km/h above the speed limit, was eventually stopped by police in Marbella

SUR

Malaga

Tuesday, 16 July 2024, 15:30

A motorist clocked at 218 kilometres in a 120km/h zone has been arrested in San Pedro Alcántara (Marbella).

Guardia Civil officers were carrying out speed control surveillance on the AP-7 motorway in Mijas in the direction of Cadiz when they detected the driver about 9.30pm on 1 July.

The motorist - born and residing in Italy - was driving a high-end vehicle which was registered in the Czech Republic, according to police investigators. The suspect was eventually intercepted by a patrol in San Pedro Alcántara and arrested.

The driver was brought before the courts for allegedly exceeding the maximum speed limit on the road by almost 100 km/h.

