Day dawns with empty roads on the Costa del Sol due to red alert for torrential rains

Chus Heredia Malaga Wednesday, 13 November 2024, 09:19

The red alert for heavy rain along the Costa del Sol, together with key risk preventation measures such as the suspension of classes at all levels of education, the closure of sports centres and ITV vehicle inspection tests and the fact that many companies have allowed their employees to telework, has offered an unusual image of the provincial road network in Malaga this Wednesday morning.

In the run-up to the start of the 'extreme risk' weather warning decreed from 10 am until midnight, there has been no sign of the usual traffic jams on the coast. Neither in the false tunnel of the A-7 motorway in San Pedro, nor in the accesses to Malaga city from Rincón or Torremolinos, there is no trace of the regular problems on the roads.

This has been confirmed by the DGT road authority's southeast management centre, which reported just after eight o'clock that traffic is flowing nicely on the Malaga road network. "People are being cautious, there are no traffic jams at any point," commented one of the staff to SUR just as the first rains were making their appearance in the province after a quiet night.

The authorities have offered some advice on the use of private vehicles in severe weather warning situations. You should only drive if it is essential and always look for routes such as motorways or dual carriageways, take care when driving due to possible landslides, avoid fords and riverbeds and, of course, do not park near rivers and streams. Likewise, avoid passing through pools of water, drive with your dipped headlight beam on at all times and keep your windscreen wipers on at an appropriate speed. Keeping a safe distance and driving slowly is also essential.