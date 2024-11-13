Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Access to Malaga from the west ring road this morning. Salvador Salas
Day dawns with empty roads on the Costa del Sol due to red alert for torrential rains
Weather

Day dawns with empty roads on the Costa del Sol due to red alert for torrential rains

The DGT reports that the regular traffic blackspots on the A-7 motorway along the coast are clear. The suspension of school, college and university classes and people teleworking from home are the key reasons

Chus Heredia

Malaga

Wednesday, 13 November 2024, 09:19

The red alert for heavy rain along the Costa del Sol, together with key risk preventation measures such as the suspension of classes at all levels of education, the closure of sports centres and ITV vehicle inspection tests and the fact that many companies have allowed their employees to telework, has offered an unusual image of the provincial road network in Malaga this Wednesday morning.

In the run-up to the start of the 'extreme risk' weather warning decreed from 10 am until midnight, there has been no sign of the usual traffic jams on the coast. Neither in the false tunnel of the A-7 motorway in San Pedro, nor in the accesses to Malaga city from Rincón or Torremolinos, there is no trace of the regular problems on the roads.

This has been confirmed by the DGT road authority's southeast management centre, which reported just after eight o'clock that traffic is flowing nicely on the Malaga road network. "People are being cautious, there are no traffic jams at any point," commented one of the staff to SUR just as the first rains were making their appearance in the province after a quiet night.

The authorities have offered some advice on the use of private vehicles in severe weather warning situations. You should only drive if it is essential and always look for routes such as motorways or dual carriageways, take care when driving due to possible landslides, avoid fords and riverbeds and, of course, do not park near rivers and streams. Likewise, avoid passing through pools of water, drive with your dipped headlight beam on at all times and keep your windscreen wipers on at an appropriate speed. Keeping a safe distance and driving slowly is also essential.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Three locations still being studied for future Costa del Sol desalination plant as draft plan deadline slips
  2. 2 Spanish government attempts to claw back 5.4 million euros for Costa del Sol sewage treatment plant
  3. 3 Purpose-built court all set for start of Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Malaga this week
  4. 4 What did the Costa del Sol's Neanderthals look like?
  5. 5 Record-breaking Fuengirola Half Marathon draws nearly 2,000 runners
  6. 6 Malaga padel star has another weekend to remember
  7. 7 Malaga CF secure back-to-back league wins for first time this season
  8. 8 Two popular Spanish tourist resorts bid for international photography event
  9. 9 Frustrating stalemate sees Marbella FC lose ground in promotion fight
  10. 10 Gibraltar remembers the fallen at British war memorial ceremony

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Day dawns with empty roads on the Costa del Sol due to red alert for torrential rains