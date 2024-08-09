Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
SUR
Dacia Sandero is the local bestseller followed by the Renault Clio and Seat Ibiza

Dacia Sandero is the local bestseller followed by the Renault Clio and Seat Ibiza

Toyota is the lead manufactuer overall if sales of the top 20 cars are added up for Malaga province, followed by Seat, Citroën and Renault

Chus Heredia

Friday, 9 August 2024, 14:00

Opciones para compartir

More than 100 Dacia Sanderos are registered in Malaga province every month, vehicles whose prices make them very attractive and which also have a clean version, the LPG. The most popular version is the Stepway, which accounts for more than half of all sales of the make. But at national level, the different generations of this car have been leading the sales ranking for 11 years. In the first six months of the year, 620 have been sold in Malaga province including the Costa del Sol.

Los 20 coches y todoterrenos más

vendidos en la provincia de Málaga

Unidades vendidas, enero-junio de 2024

Dacia

renault

Sandero

Clio

620

425

mg

seat

MG ZS

Ibiza

349

358

toyota

seat

Corolla

Arona

286

308

citroen

bmw

C3

118

270

270

kia

toyota

10º

Sportage

Yaris

248

253

toyota

citroen

12º

11º

RAV 4

C4

233

244

toyota

nissan

13º

14º

Yaris Cross

Qashqai

232

226

renault

toyota

16º

15º

Captur

C-HR

206

218

peugeot

nissan

17º

18º

208

Juke

194

182

tesla

hyundai

19º

20º

Model 3

Tucson

181

176

Fuente: Anfac, Ganvam y DGT

E. HINOJOSA

Los 20 coches y todoterrenos más

vendidos en la provincia de Málaga

Unidades vendidas, enero-junio de 2024

Dacia

renault

Sandero

Clio

620

425

mg

seat

MG ZS

Ibiza

349

358

toyota

seat

Corolla

Arona

286

308

citroen

bmw

C3

118

270

270

kia

toyota

10º

Sportage

Yaris

248

253

toyota

citroen

12º

11º

RAV 4

C4

233

244

toyota

nissan

13º

14º

Yaris Cross

Qashqai

232

226

renault

toyota

16º

15º

Captur

C-HR

206

218

peugeot

nissan

17º

18º

208

Juke

194

182

tesla

hyundai

19º

20º

Model 3

Tucson

181

176

Fuente: Anfac, Ganvam y DGT

E. HINOJOSA

Los 20 coches y todoterrenos más vendidos en la provincia de Málaga

Unidades vendidas, enero-junio de 2024

Dacia

renault

seat

Sandero

Clio

Ibiza

620

425

358

toyota

mg

seat

Corolla

MG ZS

Arona

286

349

308

citroen

bmw

toyota

C3

118

Yaris

270

270

253

kia

toyota

citroen

10º

12º

11º

Sportage

RAV 4

C4

248

233

244

toyota

toyota

nissan

15º

13º

14º

C-HR

Yaris Cross

Qashqai

218

232

226

renault

peugeot

nissan

16º

17º

18º

Captur

208

Juke

206

194

182

tesla

hyundai

19º

20º

Model 3

Tucson

181

176

Fuente: Anfac, Ganvam y DGT

E. HINOJOSA

The Sandero is followed by the Renault Clio, a well-established all-round car. From January to June 2024 it came second, with 425 cars registered. The bronze medal in the first six months went to the Seat Ibiza, with 358 registrations. Last year it closed in ninth place in the ranking.

Related news

These are followed in descending order by the MG ZS, Seat Arona, Toyota Corolla, BMW 118, Citroën C3, Toyota Yaris, KIA Sportage, Citroën C4, Toyota RAV4, Toyota Yaris Cross, Nissan Qashqai, Toyota C-HR, Renault Captur, Peugeot 208, Nissan Juke, Tesla Model 3 and Hyundai Tucson.

Eight Toyotas per day

The statistics show that the brand with the most models in the top sales is Toyota, with up to four options among the favourites in the new car market in Malaga.

If we analyse by total units, the Japanese manufacturer is the one that sells the most new cars (counting only bestsellers, not the entire list of brands) thanks to a successful diversification of products: 1004 Toyota cars have been released on the roads of the province this year. In other words, every working day, eight Toyota vehicles hit the roads in Malaga. Next comes Seat, with 666 sold and, close behind, Renault (631), Dacia (620), and Citroën (510).

Thus, the 20 best-selling cars at the halfway point of the year 2024 in Malaga add up to 5,479 registrations: they account for 42 percent of new purchases in the province.

The vast majority of the cars repeat in the top positions. The strongest newcomer is the BMW 118, while the Fiat 500 has dropped out of the top ranking.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 EU website sets out EES border scheme, says UK Embassy
  2. 2 Drone surveillance service carries out 2,600 missions on Fuengirola beaches since June
  3. 3 Parking permits to be issued to residents of popular Costa del Sol beauty spot
  4. 4 Couple who died in traffic accident in Malaga province on Saturday were going to a wedding reception
  5. 5 Join an organised walk to see the Perseids meteor shower in Malaga province
  6. 6 Fans must enter a ballot if they want one of the 750 remaining Malaga CF season tickets
  7. 7 Town hall announces completion of highly demanded Mijas Golf road safety project
  8. 8 Residents complain about 'poor state' of new Costa del sol green area
  9. 9 Spanish duo claim historic gold in Olympic marathon race walk mixed relay
  10. 10 Torremolinos boosts street cleaning programme during peak summer season

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad