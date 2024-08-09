Dacia Sandero is the local bestseller followed by the Renault Clio and Seat Ibiza Toyota is the lead manufactuer overall if sales of the top 20 cars are added up for Malaga province, followed by Seat, Citroën and Renault

More than 100 Dacia Sanderos are registered in Malaga province every month, vehicles whose prices make them very attractive and which also have a clean version, the LPG. The most popular version is the Stepway, which accounts for more than half of all sales of the make. But at national level, the different generations of this car have been leading the sales ranking for 11 years. In the first six months of the year, 620 have been sold in Malaga province including the Costa del Sol.

The Sandero is followed by the Renault Clio, a well-established all-round car. From January to June 2024 it came second, with 425 cars registered. The bronze medal in the first six months went to the Seat Ibiza, with 358 registrations. Last year it closed in ninth place in the ranking.

These are followed in descending order by the MG ZS, Seat Arona, Toyota Corolla, BMW 118, Citroën C3, Toyota Yaris, KIA Sportage, Citroën C4, Toyota RAV4, Toyota Yaris Cross, Nissan Qashqai, Toyota C-HR, Renault Captur, Peugeot 208, Nissan Juke, Tesla Model 3 and Hyundai Tucson.

Eight Toyotas per day

The statistics show that the brand with the most models in the top sales is Toyota, with up to four options among the favourites in the new car market in Malaga.

If we analyse by total units, the Japanese manufacturer is the one that sells the most new cars (counting only bestsellers, not the entire list of brands) thanks to a successful diversification of products: 1004 Toyota cars have been released on the roads of the province this year. In other words, every working day, eight Toyota vehicles hit the roads in Malaga. Next comes Seat, with 666 sold and, close behind, Renault (631), Dacia (620), and Citroën (510).

Thus, the 20 best-selling cars at the halfway point of the year 2024 in Malaga add up to 5,479 registrations: they account for 42 percent of new purchases in the province.

The vast majority of the cars repeat in the top positions. The strongest newcomer is the BMW 118, while the Fiat 500 has dropped out of the top ranking.