Dacia Sandero is the local bestseller followed by the Renault Clio and Seat Ibiza

Chus Heredia
Friday, 9 August 2024, 14:00
More than 100 Dacia Sanderos are registered in Malaga province every month, vehicles whose prices make them very attractive and which also have a clean version, the LPG. The most popular version is the Stepway, which accounts for more than half of all sales of the make. But at national level, the different generations of this car have been leading the sales ranking for 11 years. In the first six months of the year, 620 have been sold in Malaga province including the Costa del Sol.
Los 20 coches y todoterrenos más
vendidos en la provincia de Málaga
Unidades vendidas, enero-junio de 2024
Dacia
renault
1º
2º
Sandero
Clio
620
425
mg
seat
4º
3º
MG ZS
Ibiza
349
358
toyota
seat
6º
5º
Corolla
Arona
286
308
citroen
bmw
8º
7º
C3
118
270
270
kia
toyota
10º
9º
Sportage
Yaris
248
253
toyota
citroen
12º
11º
RAV 4
C4
233
244
toyota
nissan
13º
14º
Yaris Cross
Qashqai
232
226
renault
toyota
16º
15º
Captur
C-HR
206
218
peugeot
nissan
17º
18º
208
Juke
194
182
tesla
hyundai
19º
20º
Model 3
Tucson
181
176
Fuente: Anfac, Ganvam y DGT
E. HINOJOSA
The Sandero is followed by the Renault Clio, a well-established all-round car. From January to June 2024 it came second, with 425 cars registered. The bronze medal in the first six months went to the Seat Ibiza, with 358 registrations. Last year it closed in ninth place in the ranking.
These are followed in descending order by the MG ZS, Seat Arona, Toyota Corolla, BMW 118, Citroën C3, Toyota Yaris, KIA Sportage, Citroën C4, Toyota RAV4, Toyota Yaris Cross, Nissan Qashqai, Toyota C-HR, Renault Captur, Peugeot 208, Nissan Juke, Tesla Model 3 and Hyundai Tucson.
The statistics show that the brand with the most models in the top sales is Toyota, with up to four options among the favourites in the new car market in Malaga.
If we analyse by total units, the Japanese manufacturer is the one that sells the most new cars (counting only bestsellers, not the entire list of brands) thanks to a successful diversification of products: 1004 Toyota cars have been released on the roads of the province this year. In other words, every working day, eight Toyota vehicles hit the roads in Malaga. Next comes Seat, with 666 sold and, close behind, Renault (631), Dacia (620), and Citroën (510).
Thus, the 20 best-selling cars at the halfway point of the year 2024 in Malaga add up to 5,479 registrations: they account for 42 percent of new purchases in the province.
The vast majority of the cars repeat in the top positions. The strongest newcomer is the BMW 118, while the Fiat 500 has dropped out of the top ranking.
