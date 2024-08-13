As Costa del Sol swelters under a yellow weather alert for high temperatures, thunderstorms and showers are forecast in north of Spain

Rossel Aparicio Malaga Tuesday, 13 August 2024, 11:15 | Updated 11:46h. Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The sweltering heat is here. Spain's state weather agency (Aemet) has activated the yellow heat alert for this Tuesday (13 August) in Malaga province after the fourth heat wave of the summer that has left several days of high temperatures in much of the country. The phenomenon of the "hot 'terral' wind and the land breeze" will raise the thermometers with maximums of up to 38C in Malaga where the highest maximum in the country is expected along with the region of Murcia which also expects high temperatures very close to 40 degrees.

Aemet has activated the warning in the areas of the Costa del Sol (where it announces "significantly high" temperatures) and the Guadalhorce valley, as well as in the Axarquia, from 1pm until 9pm today.

This is a forecast that contrasts (and very much so) with the outlook nationally as a cold weather trough will finish crossing theSpanish mainland leaving morning showers and thunderstorms in areas of the northeast. The approach and entry of an Atlantic front will also increase cloudiness in the northwest, with precipitation moving from west to east across Galicia and the Bay of Biscay, according to the forecast. As a result of the weather trough, temperatures will fall almost across the board, more sharply in the maximum levels, with notable decreases in the northern third and with some increases on the coasts of Andalucía, Melilla and the inland areas of the Canary Islands.

As the Malaga local weather expert and author of the SUR blog 'Tormentas y Rayos', José Luis Escudero, has pointed out, the terral is going to remain in the province at least until tomorrow, although on Wednesday it will be "mild". Therefore, this latest episode of hot winds will last barely 48 hours and, as a result, should end before the start of Malaga city's annual fair.