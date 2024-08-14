Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

File image. SUR
Costa del Sol starts to suffer long traffic delays ahead of long 15 August public holiday weekend
Motoring

The main problems are being reported on the A-7 in Torremolinos, Marbella and San Pedro Alcántara. Over the next five days some 8.2 million long-distance journeys are expected on the roads across Spain, according to the DGT

Europa Press

Malaga

Wednesday, 14 August 2024, 17:50

The special measures put in place by Spain's Directorate-General of Traffic (DGT) for the long 'puente' (bridge) weekend of 15 August have started with traffic jams reported on the accesses to towns in Malaga and Cadiz province, as well as Alicante.

The main problems are being recorded on the Costa del Sol, specifically on the A-7 at Torremolinos in the direction of Marbella and in San Pedro Alcántara, in both directions.

In Cadiz province, traffic is slow in both directions at Guadacorte.

In Andalucía, there has been an accident on the A-4 in Cabezas de San Juan (Seville) and another on the A-7 in Malaga. In addition, there have been others on the A-3 as it passes through the Valencian town of Loriguilla; and on the A-8 in Castro-Urdiales (Cantabria) in the direction of Torrelavega.

Outside the region, there are complications on the A-70 in Alicante at Ciudad de Asís in the direction of Valencia city. Finally, Murcia is also experiencing traffic jams on the A-7 at Espinardo in the direction of Alicante.

The special traffic plan was launched at 3pm this Wednesday and will remain active until midnight on Sunday 18 August. Over the next five days, some 8.2 million long-distance journeys are expected, coinciding with the busiest long weekend of the year, as the DGT reminds us.

