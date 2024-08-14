Costa del Sol starts to suffer long traffic delays ahead of long 15 August public holiday weekend

Europa Press Malaga Wednesday, 14 August 2024, 17:50 | Updated 18:05h. Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The special measures put in place by Spain's Directorate-General of Traffic (DGT) for the long 'puente' (bridge) weekend of 15 August have started with traffic jams reported on the accesses to towns in Malaga and Cadiz province, as well as Alicante.

The main problems are being recorded on the Costa del Sol, specifically on the A-7 at Torremolinos in the direction of Marbella and in San Pedro Alcántara, in both directions.

In Cadiz province, traffic is slow in both directions at Guadacorte.

In Andalucía, there has been an accident on the A-4 in Cabezas de San Juan (Seville) and another on the A-7 in Malaga. In addition, there have been others on the A-3 as it passes through the Valencian town of Loriguilla; and on the A-8 in Castro-Urdiales (Cantabria) in the direction of Torrelavega.

Outside the region, there are complications on the A-70 in Alicante at Ciudad de Asís in the direction of Valencia city. Finally, Murcia is also experiencing traffic jams on the A-7 at Espinardo in the direction of Alicante.

The special traffic plan was launched at 3pm this Wednesday and will remain active until midnight on Sunday 18 August. Over the next five days, some 8.2 million long-distance journeys are expected, coinciding with the busiest long weekend of the year, as the DGT reminds us.