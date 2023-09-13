Costa del Sol plans to mark 'Day of the Sea' with free maritime activities for hotel guests

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The initiative was announced at the cliffs of El Cantal. SUR
Costa del Sol plans to mark &#039;Day of the Sea&#039; with free maritime activities for hotel guests
There are a total of 600 places available for the 15 different experiences on offer - which can all be booked online

SUR

Malaga

Wednesday, 13 September 2023, 13:38

Turismo Costa del Sol, the tourist board for Malaga province, has presented a programme of free activities for hotel guests on the coast that will take place on 30 September to celebrate the 'Día del Mar' (Day of the Sea).

Francisco Salado, president of the Diputación de Málaga provincial authority and Turismo Costa del Sol, said: "the programme will highlight the endless activities and experiences available along the 160 kilometres that the coast of Malaga offers to lovers of the sea who visit it".

Turismo Costa del Sol Tourism has worked with the Association of Hotel Businesses of the Costa del Sol (Aehcos) to provide more than 15 different activities and more than 600 places that can be booked by hotel guests through the Senda Azul website.

The activities include diving, guided snorkelling, introductory sailing courses, paddle surfing or kayaking trips, as well as boat trips or catamaran excursions that will depart from different points along the coast. There will also be workshops on the seafaring legacy of the Costa del Sol and visits to the Cueva del Tesoro.

