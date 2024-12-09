Arrival of arctic air mass means mercury will plummet by 11C on Costa del Sol as rain is also forecast in Malaga this week

Almudena Nogués Malaga Monday, 9 December 2024, 09:40

Colder temperatures and a high probability of rain will be the main features of this second week of December along the Costa del Sol and in Malaga province. After the long Constitution day and then the Immaculate Conception (which carries forward to today) public holiday weekend, marked by good weather, the mercury will begin to plummet, with drops of up to 11C. Therefore, from the maximum of 25C that was registered in Malaga port on Saturday, it will plunge go to the 14 degrees predicted by Spain's state weather agency (Aemet) for Thursday. The minimum temperatures will also suffer, dropping from 12C on Sunday to the 7 degrees forecast by Aemet from to today. In inland areas such as Antequera and Ronda they will be between 1 and 2C. It is therefore time to get out the coats and scarves.

The culprit of this extreme change is a mass of arctic air, which will arrive in the north of the Spanish mainland leaving in its wake a significant drop in temperatures, strong gusts of wind, precipitation and snowfall, which will last at least until Tuesday, according to Aemet. "The week will start with a red warning for accumulated snowfall of up to 40 cm above 1,100-1,200 metres in the Cantabrian Mountains. The red warning will be deactivated at midday, but an amber warning will continue throughout the mountain range (significant risk) for accumulations of 30 cm in 24 hours. There will also be yellow warnings in the Pyrenees, Iberian System, Navarre Centre, Llanada Alavesa, Condado de Treviño and northern Burgos for accumulations of 2 to 10 cm", according to the specialised website Meteored.

And there's more: "Between Tuesday and Wednesday, a Dana high-level depression will form in the area of the Gulf of Cadiz that will slowly move towards the coast of Portugal. Other pockets of cold air will arrive at high altitudes and interact with each other, so the forecast is complex," Meteored added.

How will this scenario affect the province of Malaga?

At the moment, Aemet has set the probability of rain in Malaga city at 100% in the middle of the week. "From Wednesday onwards, we are likely to be affected by a retrograde trough which will form a storm to the west of the mainland, although it is still unclear what position it will take", explained José Luis Escudero on his SUR blog 'Tormentas y rayos' (storms and lightning).

According to Aemet, weather instability - and with it the possibility of showers that could be accompanied by thunderstorms - will continue in Malaga until Friday. So, for now, there is a 90% chance that we will have to open an umbrella on Thursday, a percentage that is slightly lowered to 80% for Friday 13 December.