Government confirms that Malaga will have one of Spain’s Ukranian refugee reception centres It is not yet known whether this will be in the city or somewhere on the Costa del Sol, where most of the Ukrainians in the region live

The Spanish government has confirmed that one of its four refugee reception centres will be in Malaga, although it has not yet said whether this will be in the city or somewhere on the Costa del Sol, where most of the Ukrainians in the region live. The other centres will be in Madrid, Barcelona and Alicante.

The Junta de Andalucía received a call from the government on Tuesday morning to confirm that Malaga had been chosen, because it is one of the provinces that Ukrainian refugees are likely to come to. Of the 17,000 Ukrainian nationals who live in Andalucía, about 11,000 are in Malaga, so many of the new arrivals will be have relatives or friends here.

The regional government, which said last week that it would accommodate 1,200 refugees in hostels and elsewhere, has now said it has found enough available places for 2,100. It is not yet known when the refugee centre will open, but it will be the office where those arriving can register and be given information about how to access health care and schooling. The centre will also organise accommodation if they have no relatives or friends who can put them up.

Spain is expecting a mass influx of refugees who have managed to cross the border from Ukraine to other countries in the forthcoming weeks, as these are now becoming overwhelmed by the numbers and need to channel them to other countries in Europe.

One of the questions which concerns the Andalusian government the most is that of unaccompanied children, because the Junta is legally responsible for their care. It has now set up the Andalucía with Ukraine plan, through which it will coordinate the response to the refugee situation with collaborating entities.

“Andalucía is a region of strong solidarity, and we have to extend a hand to help all Ukrainians who need it,” said spokesman Elías Bendodo earlier today.