Malaga-Fuengirola suburban train. SUR
Renfe launches &#039;real time&#039; WhatsApp channel to advise of train delays on the Costa del Sol
Transport

Renfe launches 'real time' WhatsApp channel to advise of train delays on the Costa del Sol

Subscribers will be notified whether the Cercanías trains on the lines between the city and Fuegirola or Malaga and Álora are running on time, of timetable changes, breakdowns or any alternative transport plans

SUR

Malaga

Monday, 20 January 2025, 14:26

Renfe has launched a WhatsApp channel for its Cercanías suburban services in a bid to update users about any rail incidents in real time.

The train operator launched the channel on the popular instant messaging platform this Monday (20 January) where it aims to inform users in real time about information regarding the status of trains, possible timetable changes, incidents in the service or even alternative transport plans, among other matters of interest.

The new channel is in addition to the rest of Renfe's own means of information such as its @InfoRenfe account on X, application for mobile devices, website, public address system and posters in trains and stations.

Renfe

The new Renfe channel is located in the 'what's new' tab of the WhatsApp application. To subscribe, users only have to click on the 'follow' button, without having to give their phone number or any personal details. Each time the information is updated, a green circle will indicate that there are new unread messages.

