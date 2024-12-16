Charity calls on people in Malaga province to support those most in need at Christmas

Elderly people living alone are one of the most vulnerable groups according to Cáritas Diocesana.

Inmaculada Martos Malaga Monday, 16 December 2024, 19:15

Caritas is urging residents throughout Malaga province to spare a thought for the least fortunate as part of its annual Christmas awareness-raising campaign.

The charity's slogan for this year is: "Christmas is also about being close to those who need us". According to the campaign, the slogan encourages people to "create places of welcome and encounter where hope, love and peace can be breathed, and relationships of fraternity, closeness and care can flourish".

Although this message has been spread throughout parish communities and in the various Caritas projects since the start of the festive season, episcopal delegate Antonio Collado pointed out that "the aim is to go beyond the parish" and reach any person of good will who wants to contribute to the common good.

The campaign invites people to make a gesture on social media with the hashtag #NavidadTambiénEsEsstarCerca (Christmas is also about being close), which consists of sharing a sign of closeness or kindness to someone in need.

Christmas is one of the two times of the year when Caritas launches a widespread campaign to collect funds in a bid to support the work of the church and Caritas throughout Spain in the fight against poverty.

Cáritas diocese Antonio Cáceres pointed out that "private collaboration is one of the pillars that allows Cáritas to develop its mission and offer opportunities for a dignified life to thousands of people in situations of great vulnerability". Of Caritas Malaga's budget of 8.8 million euros last year, the organisation spent 90% on direct social care, he also pointed out. The remaining funds went to administration and management and to other areas and programmes.

All the work carried out by Caritas is possible thanks to the commitment of more than 1,300 volunteers, nearly 8,000 donors and 189 workers, 92% of whom work in social and health centres and projects.

Secretary general of the diocesan church's socio-charitable institution, Ernesto Juárez, said that everyone's support is fundamental to "transform poverty into opportunities".

Just a few weeks ago, the main leaders of Caritas Malaga took stock of the donations received in its diocese to deal with the emergency caused by the 'Dana' storm event.

Of the 43 million euros raised by Cáritas throughout Spain, more than 500,000 euros came from the contributions of almost 2,000 donors from Malaga. José Miguel Santos, director of Cáritas Diocesana, said it was "an overwhelming generosity and trust in the institution".

Thanks to this significant presence of Caritas in each region, Santos said that "in the face of a catastrophe of any kind, the response arrives quickly and efficiently in any place, but also on a day-to-day basis it provides a valuable place for those who suffer because of injustice".

In order to continue responding to these people, particularly those who have trouble accessing housing, Caritas needs to continue counting on everyone's contribution. Those who wish to learn more about this campaign and donate can do so through the website www.caritasmalaga.es, the Bizum number 38047 or the bank account ES39 2103 0150 98 0030001709 (Unicaja).